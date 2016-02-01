Industries

    Sneaker Factory reaches 3-year milestone

    6 Mar 2024
    6 Mar 2024
    Sneaker Factory, a member of the Foschini Group, marks a triumphant milestone as it celebrates three years since its inception.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Founded in November 2019 with its inaugural store opening in Golden Acre, Western Cape, the brand has rapidly ascended to become a destination for affordable premium footwear and apparel in the country.

    From its humble beginnings, Sneaker Factory has grown exponentially, boasting a network of 208 stores across South Africa. What began as a vision to provide unparalleled value and access to top-tier brands to all South Africans, has evolved into a thriving enterprise, offering customers an extensive selection of renowned labels including Converse, Vans, Adidas, Reebok, Puma and many more.

    Not content with merely offering the best from global giants, Sneaker Factory has expanded its horizons by introducing its very own brand of apparel, proudly crafted with 100% locally sourced materials and made by the local community. This initiative not only underscores the brand's commitment to supporting local industry but also showcases its dedication to offering customers exceptional quality and style.

    "Sneaker Factory's rapid growth and success over the past three years are a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our loyal customer base" stated Sneaker Factory marketing manager Lulama Mnisi and affirmed, "We set out to create a one-stop destination for the top local and international sneakers and apparel brands at affordable prices. And with our expansion and introduction of our own brand just three years into our inception, we've truly solidified our position as the go-to destination for fashion-forward individuals across not just the country but soon to be Africa too."

    Looking ahead, Sneaker Factory is poised for continued growth and innovation with four new stores planned to open this quarter alone.

