Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

VolpesEcommerce CounselNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyQuickEasy SoftwareMpactHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sneaker Factory launches new urban clothing label, APX

    15 Oct 2024
    15 Oct 2024
    APX, a local clothing brand under The Foschini Group, officially launches into the market this month.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Straight off the production line and into the top favourites in your closet, comes a label that is not cool, clean and creative, but comfortable and most importantly value for your pocket and for your style.

    And in an era where value and sustainability matter more than ever, APX aims to redefine the clothing experience for South African shoppers.

    As part of TFG's Sports division at Sneaker Factory, APX was born out of the desire to provide high-quality, value-driven products that complement the footwear brands already available in their stores.

    With a mission is to create versatile and effortless clothing staples that seamlessly integrate into customers' lives, making them perfect for any occasion.

    APX's initial launch features a collection of hoodies, t-shirts and accessories designed with the modern trendsetting consumer in mind. Each piece embodies the principles of great value and comfort, making them ideal for casual outings, workouts, or simply lounging at home. The range is versatile and focuses on everyday essentials that every wardrobe needs.

    APX is proud to contribute to the local industry by ensuring that 100% of its clothing is produced locally, with a significant portion of accessories like socks also made in South Africa.

    In line with TFG's broader sustainability initiatives, APX is part of The Better Cotton Initiative, focusing on ethical sourcing and production practices.

    While the initial offering consists of essential clothing items, APX plans to expand its range to include headwear, flip-flops, pool slides, bags, and women's wear. The brand is eager to evolve and adapt, exploring new opportunities such as seasonal jackets and other fashionable staples.

    "We recognised an opportunity for a value-focused offering that could stand proudly alongside our existing branded merchandise. APX is not just about competition; its about enhancing the customer experience by providing quality products at accessible prices," affirmed Sneaker Factory marketing manager, Lulama Mnisi, and added "We believe in making a positive impact not only through our products but also in the way we source materials and manufacture our clothing. Sustainability is a core value of our brand, and we are committed to continuing to grow these initiatives.

    APX's new collection will be available online as well as in selected Sneakers Factory stores across South Africa starting this month.

    Read more: The Foschini Group, Sneaker Factory
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz