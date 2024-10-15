Sneaker Factory launches new urban clothing label, APX

APX, a local clothing brand under The Foschini Group, officially launches into the market this month.

Straight off the production line and into the top favourites in your closet, comes a label that is not cool, clean and creative, but comfortable and most importantly value for your pocket and for your style.

And in an era where value and sustainability matter more than ever, APX aims to redefine the clothing experience for South African shoppers.

As part of TFG's Sports division at Sneaker Factory, APX was born out of the desire to provide high-quality, value-driven products that complement the footwear brands already available in their stores.

With a mission is to create versatile and effortless clothing staples that seamlessly integrate into customers' lives, making them perfect for any occasion.

APX's initial launch features a collection of hoodies, t-shirts and accessories designed with the modern trendsetting consumer in mind. Each piece embodies the principles of great value and comfort, making them ideal for casual outings, workouts, or simply lounging at home. The range is versatile and focuses on everyday essentials that every wardrobe needs.

APX is proud to contribute to the local industry by ensuring that 100% of its clothing is produced locally, with a significant portion of accessories like socks also made in South Africa.

In line with TFG's broader sustainability initiatives, APX is part of The Better Cotton Initiative, focusing on ethical sourcing and production practices.

While the initial offering consists of essential clothing items, APX plans to expand its range to include headwear, flip-flops, pool slides, bags, and women's wear. The brand is eager to evolve and adapt, exploring new opportunities such as seasonal jackets and other fashionable staples.

"We recognised an opportunity for a value-focused offering that could stand proudly alongside our existing branded merchandise. APX is not just about competition; its about enhancing the customer experience by providing quality products at accessible prices," affirmed Sneaker Factory marketing manager, Lulama Mnisi, and added "We believe in making a positive impact not only through our products but also in the way we source materials and manufacture our clothing. Sustainability is a core value of our brand, and we are committed to continuing to grow these initiatives.

APX's new collection will be available online as well as in selected Sneakers Factory stores across South Africa starting this month.