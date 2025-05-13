Foschini Beauty named official sponsor of Totalsports Women’s Race 2025

Stillwater Sports, the organisers of the Totalsports Women’s Race, has announced Foschini Beauty as an official event partner for 2025.

Totalsports Women's Race 2024: Durban. Image by Anthony Grote

The Women’s Month excitement kicks off in Durban on 3 August, followed by Cape Town on 9 August, and concludes in Johannesburg on 17 August.

"We are delighted to welcome Foschini Beauty as an official sponsor of the Totalsports Women's Race in 2025. Their commitment to empowering women through beauty and self-care perfectly aligns with the essence of this iconic event. We look forward to an exciting partnership that will elevate the races in Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg, as we come together to celebrate women from all walks of life,” says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports.

Forming part of The Foschini Group (TFG), Totalsports specialises in sportswear and athletic gear, while Foschini Beauty focuses on cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, and beauty accessories from both local and international brands.

By partnering with the Totalsports Women’s Race, Foschini Beauty aims to elevate the event experience through engaging beauty activations and exciting giveaways.

“We saw the opportunity to partner with the Totalsports Women’s Race for the centenary of the Foschini brand, giving expression to our purpose of inclusivity,” says Retail MD: Foschini, The Fix and Design and Manufacturing, Robyn Wenlock.

“The race is such an empowering way to connect with women through an event aimed at inspiring and building confident women during Women’s Month. This event embodies the spirit of women and what they can achieve when they stand side by side.”

The Foschini Beauty division was born from a vision to deliver expertly formulated and meticulously curated products that enhance every facet of beauty, from makeup and skincare to body care and cutting-edge tools.

“Foschini Beauty has redefined excellence in the beauty industry,” continues Wenlock. “With an unwavering commitment to quality, Foschini Beauty ensures that every product is cruelty-free and crafted with the finest ingredients. But it’s more than just products - it’s about empowerment.”

According to Nikki Crous, head of marketing at Totalsports, Foschini Beauty is a fantastic addition to the Totalsports Women’s Race in 2025.

“The Foschini brand celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. As part of TFG, both Foschini Beauty and Totalsports are dedicated to empowering women and promoting inclusivity. This partnership reinforces our mission to create an inspiring and unforgettable experience for every participant in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.”

Register for the Totalsports Women’s Race 2025 here.