Retail details: Shoprite dominates SA sector as segmental performance becomes clear

January on the JSE felt like a post-festive season reality check, with Truworths leading the charge into a retail hangover, as Mr Price and Woolworths struggled to keep their heads above water. While Shoprite has been a clear winner for a while now, Lewis emerged as an unexpected star beating Shoprite's share price growth over five years.

Source: Reuters

If the festive season was cause for celebration on the JSE, January was the I’m-too-old-for-this hangover that few people expected. Truworths was the final straw, giving the sector another major knock to close out the month.

Truworths is down by almost 16% since the start of the year and some of the other big names are just as bad, like The Foschini Group, which is down by 15%, and Mr Price, which is down by more than 14%.

The Woolworths share price was given a parachute by the solid performance of Woolworths Food, so that’s down by “only” 6% this year. Pepkor hasn’t even released an update this year, yet it is down by more than 10% as the market panicked about the sector in general.

