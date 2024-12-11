Retail Retailers
    Retail details: Shoprite dominates SA sector as segmental performance becomes clear

    3 Feb 2025
    3 Feb 2025
    January on the JSE felt like a post-festive season reality check, with Truworths leading the charge into a retail hangover, as Mr Price and Woolworths struggled to keep their heads above water. While Shoprite has been a clear winner for a while now, Lewis emerged as an unexpected star beating Shoprite's share price growth over five years.
    Source: Reuters
    Source: Reuters

    If the festive season was cause for celebration on the JSE, January was the I’m-too-old-for-this hangover that few people expected. Truworths was the final straw, giving the sector another major knock to close out the month.

    Truworths is down by almost 16% since the start of the year and some of the other big names are just as bad, like The Foschini Group, which is down by 15%, and Mr Price, which is down by more than 14%.

    The Woolworths share price was given a parachute by the solid performance of Woolworths Food, so that’s down by “only” 6% this year. Pepkor hasn’t even released an update this year, yet it is down by more than 10% as the market panicked about the sector in general.

    Continue reading the full article on Daily Maverick

    Read more: Shoprite, Truworths, Woolworths, Pepkor, Lewis, Mr Price, The Foschini Group
