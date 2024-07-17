Clockwork secures 16 finalists at The Bookmark Awards 2024

Clockwork's Aware.org ‘Drunk Drivers Stay for Free’ and Xbox's ‘Sea of Thieves’ have been earmarked as finalists in The Bookmark Awards 2024, achieving an impressive 16 shortlist nominations from 17 submissions.

This year marks the 16th edition of the prestigious event, celebrating the pinnacle of creativity and innovation in digital media and marketing. The finalists were meticulously chosen by an esteemed jury of over 100 industry experts.

"The industry is at a pivotal point, and understanding customer needs and taking a proactive approach feels more important than ever. As we work towards that, I look forward to celebrating the achievements of the industry’s best once more at this year’s awards ceremony," says IAB South Africa CEO, Razia Pillay.

The shortlist in multiple categories includes: Display Advertising, Native Advertising, Innovative use of Media Planning, Channel Innovation, Interactive Mixed Media, Integrated Mixed Media, Breakthrough on a Budget, Craft-Marketing Copywriting, Craft-Strategy, Craft-Research, Online Video Channels, Digital Campaign Strategy, Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification, and Best Use of Data.

"We’re incredibly grateful for this acknowledgment from the Bookmarks,” says Tom Manners, Clockwork CEO. “Our primary goal is to foster the growth of creativity in South Africa actively. Being acknowledged alongside such strong finalists underscores the impact of our work and fuels our ambition to continue breaking new ground.”

The Bookmark Awards will feature the Finalists' Showcase on 15 August 2024, followed by the main event at The Galleria, Sandton.