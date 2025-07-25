Lumico voted 11th Best Digital Agency in sub-Saharan Africa

The MMA Smarties Business Impact Index has ranked Lumico among the Top 20 Digital/Specialist Agencies in sub-Saharan Africa for 2024, placing the integrated agency at #11 on the prestigious list.

This recognition celebrates agencies delivering measurable impact through data-driven marketing and standout creative work.

“As an integrated agency, it’s a great achievement to be nominated as the 11th best agency in sub-Saharan Africa for specialist and digital campaigns,” says Daniël Malherbe, founder and CEO of Lumico. “We are extremely proud of the work we put out and the teams behind it.”

Reflecting on Lumico’s journey, Malherbe adds that the agency has significantly evolved over the last few years, not only in its understanding of the digital landscape but also in how it creates campaigns that excite audiences and deliver meaningful results to clients.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Lumico for the past few years, and it’s been incredibly rewarding”, says Bruno Bertrand, digital commerce and marketing director of Estée Lauder. “Their ingenuity, creativity, and passion shine through in everything they do. We've collaborated on several standout campaigns together, each one more impactful than the last. Their commitment to truly embrace their clients’ objectives and turn it into impactful brand storytelling is a real asset.”

A clear example of Lumico’s success is its Smarties Gold Award in the Purpose-Driven Marketing category for the Estée Lauder Foundation for the Nation campaign. Launched across South Africa in September 2024, the campaign has been widely praised for its cultural resonance, visual innovation, and social impact.

You can find Lumico online at www.lumico.co.za or follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram for updates on their latest creative campaigns.



