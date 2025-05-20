One Show 2025: ME & Africa Agency of the Year - Impact BBDO Dubai

Impact BBDO Dubai is the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show Global Creative Rankings.

Impact BBDO Dubai is the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show Global Creative Rankings (Image supplied)

This is based on point totals for wins in The One Show 2025 announced last week during Creative Week in New York.

Impact BBDO Dubai landed the top spot in the region, winning Best of Non-Profit and two Gold Pencils for Child Wedding Cards on behalf of UN Women as well as two Merits in the year.

BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh came out on top in the Middle East & Africa Independent Agency Rankings.

South Africa has four agencies in the Top 10: Joe Public Johannesburg, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg, Bananas Johannesburg and Promise Johannesburg. Ogilvy Nairobi is ranked just outside of the Top 10 at 11th.

The One Show 2025 Top 10 Middle East & Africa Agency Rankings

Impact BBDO Dubai

Leo Dubai

BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh

Joe Public Johannesburg

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg

Bananas Johannesburg

FP7 McCann Dubai Dubai

Current Global Dubai, Promise Johannesburg, SRMG Labs Dubai (tie)



Global Agency Rankings

FCB New York

Area 23 New York

Klick Health Toronto

Serviceplan Germany Munich

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

McCann London DAVID Madrid (and Energy BBDO Chicago (tie)

DM9 São Paulo

Ogilvy Singapore



Other categories

Global rankings in other categories are as follows :

- Independent Agency Rankings: Klick Health Toronto

- Design Firm Rankings: W Conran Design Boulogne-Billancourt

- Brand-Side Agency Rankings: Apple Cupertino

- Brand Rankings: Spotify

- Brand Parent Company Rankings: AB InBev

- Non-Profit Client Rankings: Change the Ref

- Production Company Rankings: Bro Cinema Lisbon

- Music & Sound Company Rankings: DaHouse Audio Los Angeles

- Agency Network Rankings: FCB Global

- Independent Agency Network Rankings: Serviceplan Group

- Agency Holding Company Rankings: Interpublic Group

Highest Ranked Work

Spreadbeats by FCB New York for Spotify

Lap of Legends by FCB New York for AB InBev - Michelob Ultra

Sightwalks by Circus Grey Peru Lima with Apoyo Comunicación Peru Lima, LLYC Lima and DINAMO Lima for UNACEM - Cemento Sol



Country Rankings

United States

United Kingdom

Brazil

Canada

Germany



Global Region Rankings

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Creative Rankings methodology

Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on One Show Pencils, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Pencil 45 points, Silver 21, Bronze 9, Merit 3, Fusion Pencil 90, CMO Pencil 90, SDG Pencil 90, Green Pencil 90, Penta Pencil 150, Best of Discipline 90, Best of Non-Profit 90, and Best of Show 135.

To receive points for the agency rankings, an agency must be credited under the Primary Agency listing on the specific award win and must be credited under one of these credit types: Agency, Digital Agency, Media Agency, or PR/Marketing Agency.

When multiple agencies meet the above requirements on the same award win, the points for that win are divided equally among those agencies.

If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline or in multiple disciplines, the points for all awards and wins are counted towards the rankings.

A total of 19,860 pieces from 62 countries were entered into The One Show 2025, and winners were announced last week during Creative Week in New York. This year’s One Show global jury awarded agencies, studios, brands, production companies, and designers in 55 countries with 156 Gold Pencils, 197 Silvers, 270 Bronzes, and 1,027 Merits.