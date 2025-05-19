MultiChoice secures another win against piracy and counterfeit goods

MultiChoice in collaboration with Customs Authorities and South African Police Services has successfully concluded proceedings under the Counterfeit Goods Act No. 37 of 1997, against Uni Li Cell (Pty) Ltd and its sole director, following the seizure of counterfeit power supply units imported through Durban Harbour.

On 13 June 2024, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Border Police intercepted a shipment of approximately 5,000 counterfeit chargers and power supply units falsely branded to appear compatible with DStv decoders. These items bore the counterfeit mark “Dtv”, a brand deceptively similar to the registered DStv trademarks, posing a significant threat to consumers and brand integrity.

The importer has since signed a formal undertaking in settlement of the civil case, agreeing to the delivery of all the infringing goods as well as a cost contribution of R40,000 has also been paid as part of the settlement.

In a controlled destruction process, the counterfeit power supplies were crushed manually with hammers to extract recyclable components. Cables were stripped to recover copper wiring, and all cardboard packaging was collected for recycling by authorised agents. The process was carefully documented and overseen to ensure compliance with legal and environmental standards.

This case is part of a broader enforcement effort that recently saw Border Police detain a further 30,600 counterfeit universal chargers bearing marks identical or confusingly similar to DStv trademarks. In alignment with new procedures adopted by SAPS, the Commercial Crime Unit (CCU), and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), all such detentions are now submitted for criminal prosecution, reflecting a stronger national stance against counterfeit trade.

“This is a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to combat the trade in counterfeit goods,” said Frikkie Jonker, director of broadcast and cybersecurity at Irdeto. “We commend the Border Police, Commercial Crime Unit, and our legal partners for their collaboration and dedication in protecting South African consumers and our brand.”



