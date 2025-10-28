MTF Extended Cut reveals real impact of access to infrastructure in film

In the film industry, talent has never been in short supply – opportunity has. For many emerging filmmakers, the difference between a dream deferred and a story realised often comes down to one thing: access. Access to the right tools, facilities, and support systems that allow ideas to become screen-ready productions.

This is where Extended Cut proves transformative. Designed as an extension of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), the programme goes beyond mentorship and funding. It provides what young creators need most: infrastructure that empowers independence. From free production equipment and editing suites to post-production facilities and business support, Extended Cut removes one of the industry’s biggest barriers – the cost of creation.

“Support includes access to free-to-use production facilities and equipment to increase profitability, business support services to boost sustainability, mentorship support from experienced professionals to enable skills transfer, and production accounting services to ensure compliance,” explains Bonisiwe Dlamini-Makola, senior manager: transformation and CSI at MultiChoice.

The impact of this model is already visible. With access to professional-grade cameras, lighting, and sound equipment, young production companies can now match the technical quality of established studios. Post-production suites, once out of reach for most emerging filmmakers, allow them to refine and master their work to meet broadcast standards. The result? More polished, compelling productions that compete for prime-time slots.

This local experience mirrors global findings. According according to a 2021 Unesco report titled The African Film Industry: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for Growth, access to affordable digital film equipment and new distribution platforms is “enabling a new economy for African content creators which bypasses traditional gate-keepers". The report further notes that Africa’s film and audiovisual sector already employs around five million people and contributes about $5bn to the continent’s GDP – with potential to create over 20 million jobs and generate $20bn in revenues if fully supported.

The Extended Cut programme is not just producing content. When filmmakers from under-represented backgrounds gain access to professional infrastructure, they bring forward new narratives that are local, layered, and unapologetically African. These are stories that may have never reached the screen without a platform committed to equity in access. “For many emerging filmmakers and writers, breaking into the industry can be an uphill battle, often hindered by limited resources and opportunities,” notes Dlamini-Makola. “MultiChoice’s initiative directly addresses these challenges by providing essential support and visibility.”

Through this model, MultiChoice is democratising production. It’s ensuring that great ideas are not lost because of logistical or financial barriers. And by doing so, it’s cultivating a new generation of storytellers whose work reflects the full spectrum of African life.

The programme’s design goes beyond access to tools as it supports the sustainability of production houses. Business advisory services, compliance support, and mentorship from industry veterans help young producers turn passion into viable enterprises. With every new project completed under the Extended Cut banner, these alumni-owned companies are learning to balance creativity with commerce, growing into fully-fledged players in the entertainment economy.

“In essence, MultiChoice’s Extended Cut programme is more than just a platform; it is a crucial step toward democratising the film industry and ensuring that new voices have the opportunity to influence and enrich the cultural conversation,” says Ayanda Halimana, consulting commissioning editor at MultiChoice Extended Cut.

When infrastructure is no longer a barrier, creators can dream bigger and deliver more. They can focus on storytelling, quality, and audience connection, knowing they have the tools to bring their vision to life. That is the real impact of access: it transforms potential into production. With each new project, the Extended Cut programme is shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable film ecosystem.

To learn more about the Extended Cut programme and how it’s empowering MTF alumni to create, collaborate, and thrive, visit: https://mtfextendedcut.simply-content.com/about-us.



