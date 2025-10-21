The MultiChoice Talent Factory debuts 2 new bold films this October

The next generation of African filmmakers is ready for their close-up. This October, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) cohort of 2024/25 premieres two original films that showcase the daring creativity and authentic storytelling that define the continent’s new wave of cinematic voices.

First up is Ditaba, set inside the high-pressure world of a national newsroom, Ditaba follows veteran anchor Sizwe, who is pushed aside for a rising star - only to storm the studio on live television in a desperate attempt to reclaim his voice and expose the network’s corruption. What unfolds is a tense, emotionally charged standoff where truth, power, and ambition collide.

The gripping drama stars Les Made, Gontse Ntshegang, Keneilwe Matidze, and Abulele-Nicky Peterson – an MTF alumna of the class of 2023/24 whose return to the screen brings a powerful connection between past and present MTF cohorts.

Then, get ready for an explosive mix of action and comedy with Gogo’s Heist, a Soweto-set crime film featuring a group of legendary grandmothers who reunite for one last mission. When a beloved granddaughter is kidnapped by a notorious crime boss, these retired struggle heroines dust off their old spy skills – and a few vintage weapons – to pull off a daring rescue.

Adding star power to the film, South African favourite Sannah Mchunu – known for her standout roles in the hit telenovela Gomora and the Showmax series Youngins – leads the cast with her trademark warmth, wit and commanding screen presence. She is joined by Dieketseng Mnisi, celebrated for her compelling performances in both drama and comedy as well as in the long-running telenovela Skeem Saam, and Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi, beloved actress and television presenter best known for her roles in Abo Mzala, Isibaya, Lockdown and The Queen.

Packed with Kasi flavour, fast-paced humour, and unexpected twists, Gogo’s Heist proves you’re never too old to raise hell.

Both films are proudly created by the talented graduates of the MTF South Africa Class of 2024/25, produced under the mentorship of some of the country’s leading industry professionals. Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Africa’s biggest storytelling platform continues to empower young creatives with the skills, experience, and opportunities to shape the future of African cinema.

Catch Ditaba on Mzansi Bioskop, 19 October, and Gogo’s Heist coming to screens on 26 October.



