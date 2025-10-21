South Africa
Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

eatbigfishCan!doMedia24Brave GroupNielsenIQScan DisplayBroad MediaKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaSafreaPublicis Groupe AfricaRed & YellowBullion PR & CommunicationTLC Worldwide AfricaClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The MultiChoice Talent Factory debuts 2 new bold films this October

    The next generation of African filmmakers is ready for their close-up. This October, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) cohort of 2024/25 premieres two original films that showcase the daring creativity and authentic storytelling that define the continent’s new wave of cinematic voices.
    Issued by MultiChoice
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    The MultiChoice Talent Factory debuts 2 new bold films this October
    The MultiChoice Talent Factory debuts 2 new bold films this October

    First up is Ditaba, set inside the high-pressure world of a national newsroom, Ditaba follows veteran anchor Sizwe, who is pushed aside for a rising star - only to storm the studio on live television in a desperate attempt to reclaim his voice and expose the network’s corruption. What unfolds is a tense, emotionally charged standoff where truth, power, and ambition collide.

    The gripping drama stars Les Made, Gontse Ntshegang, Keneilwe Matidze, and Abulele-Nicky Peterson – an MTF alumna of the class of 2023/24 whose return to the screen brings a powerful connection between past and present MTF cohorts.

    Then, get ready for an explosive mix of action and comedy with Gogo’s Heist, a Soweto-set crime film featuring a group of legendary grandmothers who reunite for one last mission. When a beloved granddaughter is kidnapped by a notorious crime boss, these retired struggle heroines dust off their old spy skills – and a few vintage weapons – to pull off a daring rescue.

    Adding star power to the film, South African favourite Sannah Mchunu – known for her standout roles in the hit telenovela Gomora and the Showmax series Youngins – leads the cast with her trademark warmth, wit and commanding screen presence. She is joined by Dieketseng Mnisi, celebrated for her compelling performances in both drama and comedy as well as in the long-running telenovela Skeem Saam, and Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi, beloved actress and television presenter best known for her roles in Abo Mzala, Isibaya, Lockdown and The Queen.

    Packed with Kasi flavour, fast-paced humour, and unexpected twists, Gogo’s Heist proves you’re never too old to raise hell.

    Both films are proudly created by the talented graduates of the MTF South Africa Class of 2024/25, produced under the mentorship of some of the country’s leading industry professionals. Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Africa’s biggest storytelling platform continues to empower young creatives with the skills, experience, and opportunities to shape the future of African cinema.

    Catch Ditaba on Mzansi Bioskop, 19 October, and Gogo’s Heist coming to screens on 26 October.


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    MultiChoice
    We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz