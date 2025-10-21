OG Influencer revealed, shows up at Loeries and Most Awards

The OG Influencer campaign has revealed that it is made possible through the collaboration and support of industry partners, including Primedia Outdoor, Reveel, Relativ Media, Glynt Group (Tractor Outdoor), Alive Advertising, JCDecaux, Provantage Media Group, Evolv, and Innovocean.

The Loeries and Most Awards attendees were "tagged" with OG Influencer stickers (Image supplied)

The OG Influencer, a bold celebration of Out-of-Home (OOH) media as the original influencer, has redefined the perception of OOH as a living, breathing storyteller that reaches people where they live, work, and play.

Recently, the OG Influencer campaign also made a strong impact at two of the industry’s most prestigious events, The Loeries and The Most Awards.

With its bold and innovative presence, OG Influencer proved that OOH is more than just a medium; it is a powerful cultural force that shapes conversations, sparks emotion, and influences audiences in the real world.

OG Influencer at the Loeries

At The Loeries, OG Influencer ran a dynamic tactical campaign, disrupting the awards with its Make Everything Outdoorstickers, which were spread throughout the venue.

Even the Loeries chairman was unknowingly adorned with one during his speech, making a playful statement on how deeply OOH influences public consciousness.

Additionally, OG Influencer activated roadside digital screens in the lead-up to the awards with creative specifically designed for the event.

After the OOH category winner was announced, a new “winner”-themed artwork was quickly rolled out, running across the weekend.

The fast turnaround of the award-specific artwork really showcases the dynamic abilities of Digital OOH as a format.

OG Influencer at the Most Awards

The excitement carried over to The Most Awards, where OG Influencer again made its presence felt, this time with a cheeky and highly engaging tactical sticker takeover.

Attendees were “tagged” throughout the night with OG Influencer stickers, adding a fun and playful layer to the campaign and reinforcing the brand’s message in a memorable, shareable way.

Alongside this, OG Influencer flighted on key digital screens across the event week and, in a surprising twist, took over the stage for the “Best OOH Media Owner” category, announcing the winner via a pre-recorded on-screen video delivered by OG Influencer itself.

From billboards to bus shelters, OOH has always been the first and most trusted influencer, shaping culture, building brands, and connecting with audiences long before digital metrics existed.