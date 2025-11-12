Ghana gets first OOH measurement platform

The launch of the first advanced Out-of-Home (OOH) measurement platform in Ghana is a groundbreaking initiative that marks a new era in the country’s advertising industry.

Ghana’s first advanced Out-of-Home (OOH) measurement platform has been launched (Image supplied)

Ghana’s first advanced Out-of-Home (OOH) measurement platform has been launched and will provide precise audience insights and measurable campaign effectiveness for brands and agencies.

Launched by Publicis West Africa, in partnership with global advertising technology agency, Moving Walls, the measurement platform will provide precise audience insights and measurable campaign effectiveness for brands and agencies.

In today’s data-driven world, the ability to measure and analyse audience engagement is no longer optional, it’s essential.

The new platform delivers real-time analytics, empowering advertisers to make smarter media planning decisions, optimise spend, and ensure accountability in OOH investments.

Modernise media measurement

“This partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to modernise media measurement in Ghana,” said Anand Badami, SVP, Publicis West Africa.

“We are committed to delivering data-led solutions to our clients, and this collaboration with Moving Walls allows us to bring global best practices to the local market.”

Publicis West Africa head of media, Muyiwa Aleshinloye, says, “Our partnership with Moving Walls isn’t just about deploying technology, it’s about enabling advertisers to plan, measure, and optimise campaigns with precision and purpose.

“For the first time, clients in Ghana will have the accountability and insights they need to drive stronger ROI from OOH media.”

Into the future

“This launch is not just about introducing new technology, it is about stepping into the future of Out-of-Home media and how it is valued in Ghana and across Africa,” says Srikanth Ramachandran, founder and CEO of Moving Walls.

“By combining Publicis West Africa’s strong market leadership with our global expertise, we are setting a new standard of accountability and transparency.

“This partnership signals the beginning of a future where OOH is planned and measured with the same precision as digital media, giving advertisers the confidence to invest and grow.”