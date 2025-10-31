Double-digit growth as Gradesmatch transforms Africa’s school-to-career pipeline

Gradesmatch, an education technology company transforming how African students prepare for work, has achieved double-digit growth in the past year, a rare feat in a sector known for long sales cycles and slow adoption of new solutions.

Backed by the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, Gradesmatch was initially created to serve the most vulnerable, aiming to address the severe inefficiencies and wastage in South Africa’s school-to-career system. Every year, thousands of young South Africans drop out before completing Grade 12, many matriculants do not qualify to gain entry into tertiary institutions, and those who do graduate often struggle to find meaningful employment. The urgency is clear: South Africa’s official unemployment rate rose to 33.2% in Q2 2025, up from 32.9% in Q1 2025, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

Gradesmatch tackles these challenges with four integrated solutions designed to support students, families, educators, and enterprises across the entire education-to-employment journey:

Gradesmatch - A comprehensive career guidance exploration tool for Grade 8 to Grade 11 learners, helping them make informed subject and career choices early.



BridgeApp - An AI-enabled university application service that personalises, plans, organises, and simplify the application process.



Marketplace - A data-driven platform that connects students and families to the products and services they need to improve education outcomes.



BridgeOne - An enterprise offering for corporate employee benefit programmes, bursary managers, and higher learning institutions, enabling better talent pipeline management.

“The support from the MultiChoice Innovation Fund has been pivotal,” said Lebogang Diale, co-founder and executive director at Gradesmatch. “The Fund has given us far more than financial support - we’ve gained access to valuable networks, critical insights on scaling and positioning our business, and mentorship that’s shaped how we compete locally and across Africa.”

About the MultiChoice Innovation Fund

Launched in 2012, the MultiChoice Innovation Fund is a key driver of South Africa’s economic transformation, focusing on black-, women-, and youth-owned businesses in high-growth sectors such as FinTech, HealthTech, EduTech, Broadcast Technology, and Emerging Digital Media. Beyond financing, the Fund provides mentorship, business development support, and supply chain access to help entrepreneurs move from concept to scale.

Impact at a glance:

R407m disbursed in loans, grants, and business development support



77 black-owned small businesses supported (50% female ownership)



1 400+ jobs created across South Africa



Focused investment in digital and emerging technologies to future-proof the economy

“Gradesmatch is exactly the type of business the MultiChoice Innovation Fund exists to support,” said Litlhare Moteetee-Murendo, head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice. “Their commitment to helping young people make informed decisions about their futures aligns with our vision of using technology and innovation to drive inclusive growth across Africa.”

With its innovative product suite, and growing market traction, Gradesmatch is poised to expand its impact even further, ensuring that more African students gain access to the tools they need to succeed – from career discovery to university admission and beyond.

