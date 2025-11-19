South Africa
    South Africa inflation lifts slightly ahead of close rate call

    South African inflation rose slightly in October, but by less than expected, prompting analysts to predict Thursday's interest-rate decision by the central bank was likely to be a close call.
    By Anathi Madubela and Sfundo Parakozov
    19 Nov 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Headline consumer inflation climbed to 3.6% year-on-year from 3.4% in September, staying within the 1 percentage point tolerance band of the central bank's new 3% target announced last week.

    Economists polled had predicted 3.7%.

    A breakdown by Statistics South Africa showed categories like transport and recreation recorded hotter rates in October, but price pressures cooled for others like restaurants and food.

    Before Wednesday's data, economists had been split on what the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) would decide at this week's monetary policy meeting.

    Fourteen polled predicted it would keep its repo rate at 7.00% and 15 forecast a 25 basis point cut.

    Independent economist Elize Kruger, one of those who had been in the "hold" camp, said she now expected a cut, while Johannes Khosa said Nedbank was sticking to its prediction for a 25 basis point cut, since inflation appeared relatively calm.

    At its last monetary policy meeting in September, the Sarb kept its key rate unchanged, saying it needed more time to gauge the effects of earlier easing steps.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

