BB Bakeries and Habitat For Humanity uplift KZN families through Bread for Bricks

Four families in KwaZulu-Natal are starting new chapters in safe, permanent homes thanks to a heartwarming community initiative that quite literally turns bread into bricks.

Through the BB Bread for Bricks campaign, every loaf sold helped contribute to building four new homes for vulnerable families in Umgababa, an under resourced rural community located 36km south of Durban on 14 November 2025.

BB Bakeries celebrated the completion of these homes with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the uMnini Thusong Community Hall in Danganya on Friday 17 November. The event was attended by community members and leaders, local government, new homeowners and staff from Premier, the holding company of BB Bakeries. The event marked another major milestone for the BB Bread for Bricks campaign, which has now built twelve houses across the province since 2023.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony held at House Nhleko, left to right: Samukelo Nkosi, regional community development specialist, Premier FMCG | Councillor Sfiso Mkhize, deputy chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee in the eThekwini Municipality | Siphiwe Mthembi, iNduna of Danganya, Thembelihle Hleko, house Beneficiary | Elmare Pieterse, site manager at Premier Foods | Stephanie Hoy, marketing executive Premier FMCG | Collin Mkhize, sales executive Premier FMCG | Jacques Minnar | Danie Simpson, Bakery managing executive at Premier FMCG

“Every loaf sold is a contribution to something far greater than a meal, it’s a symbol of hope,” said Stephanie Hoy, marketing executive at Premier FMCG. “Through the Bread for Bricks campaign, we’re showing that collective community action can make a real, lasting difference in people’s lives. These homes represent the heart and spirit of KwaZulu-Natal; built by the community, for the community.”

“It was very difficult living in our old home, especially during storms and strong winds. But now, I finally feel that we will be safe and comfortable. I’ll be able to spend more time with my children, especially my youngest, who is nine. He had to stay with my sister because of his health issues, and the house we lived in was not suitable for him. I wish for others what BB has done for us,” said Thembilihle Nhleko, one of the beneficiaries, in her new home.

Councillor Sfiso Mkhize, deputy chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee in the eThekwini Municipality, joined BB Bakeries to celebrate the milestone, praising the initiative for addressing the province’s ongoing housing challenges in meaningful, community-led ways.

“The housing challenge in eThekwini has been with us for a long time, and our intention has always been to eradicate informal settlements so that everyone can have a safe and secure home.” said Mkhize, as he addressed the ongoing issues faced by the region. “What BB Bakeries has done here in Umgababa is commendable. They have focused on a rural community where families have lived for generations, and they have built the homes that were so desperately needed. It shows what is possible when community, business and government come together to rebuild KwaZulu-Natal”

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony held in Danganya, left to right: Remolebogile Masupye, brand manager at Premier FMCG | house beneficiaries Nozipho Luthuli, Muntu Mthiyane, Silindile Mthembu, and Thembelihle Nhleko | Councillor Sfiso Mkhize, deputy chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee in the eThekwini Municipality

The selection of the four beneficiary families was done in close collaboration with Habitat for Humanity who helped identify families most in need of support.

The initiative forms part of BB Bakeries’ wider commitment to giving back to KwaZulu-Natal, a region that has supported the brand for generations. In addition to building homes, BB Bakeries continues to invest in the province through schools and crèche adoption programmes, feeding schemes, recycling drives, and support for old age homes and soup kitchens.

“BB Bakeries has always belonged to the people of KZN,” added Hoy. “Our mission is to not only feed communities but to help strengthen them – brick by brick, loaf by loaf.”

For more information about BB Bakeries, visit www.premierfmcg.com.




