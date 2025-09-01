South Africa
    R150,000 worth of prizes up for grabs in the search for Border Kei’s emerging bakers

    Issued by dotGOOD
    1 Sep 2025
    Now in its second year, the Snowflake ‘Rising Stars’ competition, in partnership with the Border Kei Chamber of Commerce, invites bakers from across the region to showcase their talents. Entries are open from 25 August to 25 September, with the top three winners sharing prizes valued at just under R150,000, including capital, marketing support, and Snowflake stock to help grow their businesses.

    “At Snowflake, we’re passionate about helping bakers and chefs bring creations to life that are always fresh, flavourful and unforgettable,” says Sibongile Mooko, marketing executive at Premier, brand owner of Snowflake. “Through ‘Rising Stars’, we aim to uplift local talent by providing the resources, skills and exposure they need to thrive and grow their businesses. This competition is not only about the prize; it’s about belonging to a community that celebrates and supports the craft of baking.”

    Jenna Ernstzen with her winning cake called ‘Shirley’s Garden’ at the 2024 Snowflake Rising Stars Competition Bake-off
    “Winning the competition gave me the confidence, tools and credibility to grow my business and believe in my own abilities,” says Jenna Ernstzen of Sugar Coated, the 2024 winner. “Since then, my orders have increased significantly, thanks to the training and marketing support I received.”

    This year’s top 10 entrants will take part in a bake-off on 18 October at the Blue Ribbon Hospitality & Cookery School of Excellence, where finalists will demonstrate their cake-baking skills to a panel of judges.

    Prizes:

  • First prize: R20,000 cash
  • Second prize: R15,000 cash
  • Third prize: R10,000 cash

    Each of the top three will also receive a business toolkit worth R30,000, PR coverage, and Snowflake stock.

    Entrants must be South African citizens or permanent residents aged 18 or older, and operating a baking business for less than three years within the Border Kei region. Enter at snowflake.co.za/competitions by completing the online form under ‘Competitions’.

    The competition is supported by the Blue Ribbon Hospitality & Cookery School of Excellence, Pieter Kruger Foundation, All Things CAKE, and Thee Gifted Hands.

    “Partnering with Snowflake offers our local bakers a valuable platform for recognition and growth,” says Lizelle Maurice, chairperson of the Border Kei Chamber of Commerce. “It’s about creating a supportive community where passionate bakers can share, learn and succeed together.”

    Snowflake’s mission is to empower bakers and cooks to create simply irresistible baked goods for every occasion, delivering trusted quality every time. Through initiatives like Snowflake ‘Rising Stars’, the brand helps turn passion for baking into sustainable businesses.

    For more information about Snowflake ‘Rising Stars’ and entry details, email Carlin at az.oc.doogtod@nilrac.

