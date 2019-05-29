Blue Ribbon teams up with NGO to transform used bread bags into function products

Blue Ribbon is excited to announce its sponsorship of Re.Bag.Re.Use, a dynamic community project that transforms empty bread bags into beautifully crocheted, multifunctional items. What began in Hout Bay, Cape Town, has now expanded to Gauteng and Mpumalanga. With Blue Ribbon’s support over the next twelve months, this innovative initiative is set to grow even further.

Re.Bag.Re.Use craftswomen with their products made from used Blue Ribbon bread bags. From left to right: Joanna Mnisi, Darmeris Makovere, Linda Pamire, Margaret Nyika, Sakile Ndlovu and Alice Nyasha

Empty bread bags are getting a second lease on life. No longer just discarded plastic, these bags are being transformed into beautiful, functional items. The transformation and repurposing of bread bags not only limits plastic on landfill, but also empowers women. Currently, 24 talented women across the country are involved in the initiative, cutting and crocheting the bread bags, ensuring they don’t end up in landfills.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with Blue Ribbon’s commitment to sustainability and community development. With Re.Bag.Re.Use repurposing bread bags, they not only reduce waste but also provide women with opportunities to develop valuable skills, helping them build more prosperous futures for their families. This initiative reflects Blue Ribbon’s purpose of supporting moms in creating brighter futures for their children, linking environmental responsibility with family well-being,” shares Steph Hoy, marketing executive for milling at Premier FMCG.

Regine le Roux, founder of Re.Bag.Re.Use, says, “The partnership with Blue Ribbon resonates with us on so many levels. Just as Blue Ribbon uses three simple ingredients to bake their delicious loaves - flour, water, and yeast - our team uses three basic tools to create their unique creations: empty bread bags, scissors, and a crochet needle. And, just as Blue Ribbon continuously improves their recipe to ensure their loaves are packed with flavour and freshness, always delivering on that ‘mmm Yum Taste,’ Re.Bag.Re.Use is constantly finding innovative ways to transform waste into wonder, delivering creativity, sustainability, and purpose with every stitch.”

A key goal of the partnership is to raise awareness about sustainability while empowering women. “We’re launching an online platform where the public can purchase a range of products created by Re.Bag.Re.Use (www.rebagreuse.com/blueribbon.html). This not only supports the initiative but also encourages consumers to make sustainable choices by purchasing items where waste has been transformed into something unique and useful,” says Hoy.

“Each product is entirely handcrafted, from cutting each bread bag into strips, to the final stitch of the crocheted items. It takes approximately 150 empty bread bags and eight hours to create just one shopping bag,” adds le Roux. Hoy says, “This partnership with Re.Bag.Re.Use underscores Blue Ribbon’s commitment to sustainability and community development. By repurposing waste, educating the public, and empowering women, we continue to champion our mission of supporting moms, helping them turn houses into homes while contributing to a cleaner, greener environment.”

Blue Ribbon’s collaboration with Re.Bag.Re.Use complements its broader sustainability programs. The Packets of Goodness project educates schoolchildren about recycling and encourages them to collect and return used bread bags. Similarly, the Drop and Swop initiative motivates the public to exchange used bread bags for instant rewards. The bags collected through these initiatives are passed on to Re.Bag.Re.Use, where they are repurposed into new, eco-friendly products.

Beyond environmental initiatives, Blue Ribbon remains deeply committed to uplifting communities. The company regularly donates bread through feeding schemes, supports women’s shelters, and engages with youth through soccer tournaments and other activities that help develop skills and create lasting positive impacts in the communities it serves.

Le Roux adds, “With every Re.Bag.Re.Use product sold, a percentage also gets donated to the Neighbourhood Old Age Home and SPCA, spreading the love as far as possible.”

If you would like to support this initiative please visit www.rebagreuse.com/blueribbon.html or contact moc.esuergaber@eniger or 083 3021528. Or visit www.blueribbon.co.za



