SA Harvest Virtual Food Pantry launches this GivingTuesday

This GivingTuesday, 3 December, food rescue organisation SA Harvest is launching its Virtual Food Pantry, a digital initiative designed to provide meals, restore dignity, and empower communities.

Image supplied

With the aim to deliver 300,000 meals to families in need by raising R270,000, SA Harvest invites everyone to play a role. Through the Virtual Food Pantry, anyone can help to fill SA Harvest’s pantry by making a donation of any size. The campaign runs from GivingTuesday on 3 December for 10 days to 13 December.

A digital platform for real-world impact

The Virtual Food Pantry is more than a fundraiser – it’s a call to action. Donors can choose from a variety of giving levels, with each donation contributing directly to providing healthy meals and empowering local communities.

From a one-time donation of R20, which feeds a family of four for two days; to a donation of R1,000, which translates to three months of nutritious meals; to a recurring monthly donation making an ongoing impact, supporters can make a tangible difference.

"Our Virtual Food Pantry is a creative way to engage donors and demonstrate how their contributions make a real impact," said Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest. "We’re using this GivingTuesday to bring South Africans together, uniting around a common goal: to fight hunger and uplift those in need."

Why GivingTuesday matters

GivingTuesday is a global movement that encourages people and organisations to come together and give back to their communities. This year, SA Harvest is leveraging the momentum of GivingTuesday to highlight the urgent issue of hunger in South Africa and rally support for long-term, sustainable solutions. Each donation through the Virtual Food Pantry helps fund SA Harvest’s critical work, rescuing food, reducing waste, and advocating for a more equitable food system.

How to get involved

There are several ways to support SA Harvest’s GivingTuesday campaign:

Donate: Visit the Virtual Food Pantry and make a donation that will provide meals to those in need. Donors can choose a one-time gift on the BackaBuddy site or set up a recurring donation to ensure continuous support through SA Harvest’s website.

Visit the Virtual Food Pantry and make a donation that will provide meals to those in need. Donors can choose a one-time gift on the BackaBuddy site or set up a recurring donation to ensure continuous support through SA Harvest’s website. Share the message: Help SA Harvest spread the word. Share the Virtual Food Pantry campaign with your network on social media, via email, or through WhatsApp.

Help SA Harvest spread the word. Share the Virtual Food Pantry campaign with your network on social media, via email, or through WhatsApp. Become a recurring donor: Extend the spirit of GivingTuesday by becoming a recurring donor. Monthly gifts help SA Harvest maintain a consistent, sustainable impact.

"Every meal you help provide is a step toward a brighter future for our communities," said Browde. "Together, we can make a tangible difference and ensure that no one in South Africa goes hungry."

Learn more about the Virtual Food Pantry here.