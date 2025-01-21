Rugby Legends, SA Harvest champion food security initiative at Epworth Children’s Village

SA Harvest in partnership with South African Rugby Legends Association (Sarla) recently implemented an initiative to address food insecurity and provide meals for the children at Epworth Children’s Village.

Supplied image: SA Harvest, Martin van Staden and SA Rugby Legends

The activation, initiated by former MMA fighter Martin van Staden in collaboration with Sarla’s President Gavin Varejes, focuses on providing vital food supplies and essential items to children in need. Sarla’s donation funded 2,835kg of much-needed products, including staple foods like rice, maize meal, long-life milk, and canned goods, as well as essential household items such as rechargeable lights, storage boxes, and educational resources. SA Harvest’s logistical expertise was leveraged to implement the initiative within 48 hours, drawing on its partnership with Boxer Superstores to secure competitive pricing and ensure the procurement of essential supplies.

Van Staden, who has been integral in the development of this initiative, was present at the event and was joined by prominent Rugby Legends, including Mac Masina, Elton Jantjies and Derick Minnie. These rugby heroes contributed not only with their presence but also by engaging directly with the children and staff, showing the deep commitment Sarla has to giving back to the community.

Located in Germiston, Epworth Children’s Village has provided a safe environment for vulnerable children over 100 years. The village is deeply committed to the welfare of the children it serves, providing not just shelter but also education and emotional support. It relies on the support of donors and partners to continue its work.

More than just donations

“Our continued collaboration with SA Harvest is about far more than just food donations,” said Marius Schoeman, CEO of Sarla. “It’s about showing that the values of rugby – teamwork, compassion, and support – extend beyond the pitch. Through this partnership, we’re giving children hope for a better future and helping to ease the challenges they face daily.”

Eugene Kriel, SA Harvest’s national operations manager, echoed this sentiment, commenting on the significance of partnerships in creating lasting change. "Today’s event is a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when we work together. By combining the strengths of SA Harvest’s logistical expertise, Sarla’s commitment, and Boxer’s procurement solutions, we are not only addressing immediate food insecurity but also laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term change."

Boxer’s contribution through competitive pricing further maximised the reach of Sarla’s donation, ensuring that every rand spent went further in providing the children at Epworth Children’s Village with the support they need. This strategic approach demonstrates the power of collaboration in maximising social impact.

Looking ahead, Sarla’s ongoing collaboration with SA Harvest aims to extend its reach to other vulnerable communities, continuing the mission of combating hunger across South Africa.