    Tourism Tourism

    Agulhas National Park launches bus for community conservation education

    South African National Parks (SanParks) has introduced a 40-seater bus to improve community access to Agulhas National Park and environmental education initiatives.
    2 Apr 2025
    2 Apr 2025
    Source: SanParks - Cape Aghulas National Park | ©Rudolph de Girardie
    Source: SanParks - Cape Aghulas National Park | ©Rudolph de Girardie

    Unveiled at the Struisbaai Skills Centre, the bus is part of SanParks’ efforts to promote inclusivity and conservation awareness. The launch event brought together SanParks officials, municipal leaders, educators, and local youth, highlighting the park’s commitment to engaging surrounding communities.

    Funded by SanParks’ Corporate Social Investment (CSI), the bus aims to break down transportation barriers for schools and community groups, enabling them to visit the park for educational and cultural experiences that might otherwise be out of reach.

    Agulhas National Park, celebrated for its unique biodiversity and rich cultural heritage, has long been a pillar of tourism and conservation in the Cape Region. The bus is part of SanParks’ broader efforts to improve access to the park for local communities.

    This launch is also an essential step in SanParks’ larger socio-economic transformation efforts, which focus on promoting environmental education, particularly within disadvantaged communities.

    Through this collaboration with the local municipality, the bus will empower children and community groups, providing them with valuable opportunities to learn about conservation, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.

