    Tourist accommodation revenue rises on strong hotel performance

    The tourist accommodation industry recorded a 10.5% year-on-year increase in total income in May 2025, according to data released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).
    29 Jul 2025
    Source: Engin_Akyurt via Pixabay

    Measured in nominal terms (current prices), income from accommodation rose by 12.1% in May compared to the same month last year. This increase resulted from a 10.0% rise in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 1.9% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

    Hotels lead growth

    Hotels were the main contributors to the May 2025 year-on-year increase, showing a 19.1% rise and contributing 10.6 percentage points to the overall growth. The 'other accommodation' category – which includes lodges, guesthouses, and bed-and-breakfasts – grew by 3.2%, contributing 1.2 percentage points.

    In the three months ending May 2025, income from accommodation rose by 10.5% compared to the same period the previous year. This was driven by a 12.1% increase in income from hotels (contributing 6.9 percentage points) and an 8.5% increase in ‘other’ accommodation (contributing 3.1 percentage points).

    Month-on-month increases continue

    Seasonally adjusted income from accommodation rose by 3.8% in May 2025 compared with April 2025. This follows a 3.1% increase from March to April.

    The monthly Stats SA update offers a snapshot of demand trends in South Africa’s accommodation sector.

