How the power of collaboration can turn food waste to wonder

At the start of each new year, attention naturally shifts to education. Schools and universities open their doors, matric results are released, and questions emerge about preparing young people for the future. This year, an inspiring intersection is gaining momentum: the convergence of education, youth entrepreneurship, and food waste solutions.

Margolite Williams from SA Harvest with fashion students demonstrating their creative use of Blue Ribbons bags.

Globally, the statistics on food waste are staggering. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that 17% of total global food production is wasted annually, a figure that includes households, food services, and retail sectors. A 2021 WWF report, Driven to Waste, suggests the global total could reach 2.5 billion tonnes of wasted food each year.

Closer to home, the CSIR reported in 2021 that South Africa wastes approximately 10.3 million tonnes of food annually — roughly a third of the nation’s production. Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate exceeds 60% among South Africans aged 15–24, according to Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

These statistics underscore a powerful opportunity: equipping young South Africans to transform food waste into viable, scalable resources.

Academia and industry: A perfect match

Last year, the University of Pretoria’s Department of Consumer and Food Sciences partnered with SA Harvest and other stakeholders for the second annual Up-Cycled Food Experience. Under the banner of #Waste2Wonder, university students showcased gourmet dishes and retail products crafted from surplus ingredients.

This initiative reveals the transformative potential of academia and the non-profit sector working in tandem. Converting food waste into marketable products, students gain practical skills and entrepreneurial insights. In a nation grappling with high unemployment, these lessons are more than academic; they are a pathway to job creation.

From theory to action

Led by Dr Nadene Marx-Pienaar, whose research centres on food waste, students across disciplines—culinary science, retail management, and hospitality—developed innovative prototypes such as jam from gleaned grapes and snacks from bakery offcuts. These are not merely class projects; they are viable business models.

The Department of Small Business Development’s 2024 policy statement emphasises youth entrepreneurship as a key strategy for tackling unemployment. By reframing food waste as a resource, young entrepreneurs can build businesses that address both environmental challenges and economic needs.

It’s in these collaborative ecosystems that true innovation thrives. When industry, academia, government, and non-profits unite, we unleash creativity that redefines value chains and creates jobs for our youth.

The power of collaboration

SA Harvest’s mission to end hunger in South Africa hinges on multi-sector collaboration. Our partnership with the University of Pretoria exemplifies how we mentor students, provide insights into food value chains, and connect them with networks that amplify their impact.

Real-world projects such as reclaiming “ugly” produce for retail or designing upcycled products foster entrepreneurial thinking. These efforts equip young people to address social challenges while building sustainable businesses.

Building momentum for 2025

As the new academic year begins, initiatives like the Up-Cycled Food Experience and programmes such as KidsCove Waste Warriors demonstrate the potential of empowering youth to lead. These programmes are not just inspiring; these are critical strategies for addressing food insecurity and unemployment.

At SA Harvest, our goal is to expand these efforts to more communities, particularly among marginalised youth. By transforming waste into wonder, we can cultivate innovative businesses, reduce environmental impact, and foster economic growth.

Food waste is not an insurmountable problem; it is an untapped resource. Through the collective efforts of academia, industry, government, and young innovators, we can turn South Africa’s food waste crisis into a genuine #Waste2Wonder movement that addresses hunger, creates jobs, and inspires a new generation of entrepreneurs.