Business practices to address food packaging waste

Globally, 1.05 billion tonnes of food goes to waste. In South Africa, almost 10.3 million tonnes of food goes to waste annually, and the packaging that accompanies this waste, has exacerbated the strain on our waste management systems.

To address this companies are now examining business models that allow them to correctly move from the linear take-make-dispose model to a system that minimises waste, conserves energy and raw materials, and reintegrates excess back into the cycle – what has been termed the ‘circular economy’.

This shift is not only fostering collaboration between waste producers and managers to develop solutions that meet both environmental and regulatory expectations, but is also reshaping business practices for a more circular and responsible economy.

Consumer demand

Additionally, given that in today’s market, where consumer perceptions heavily influence brand value, demand is another key driver shaping packaging trends.

In fact, according to research, consumers are willing to spend 9.7% more, on average, for sustainably produced or sourced goods, given that an astonishing 85% report experiencing first-hand the disruptive effects of climate change in their daily lives.

It’s no surprise then that companies are using this type of data to drive innovative, sustainable packaging designs—incorporating biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable materials, as well as reusable systems that support a zero-waste-to-landfill approach.

Zero waste

However, if South Africa is to reach its zero waste to landfill goal by 2030, the reality is that 90% of waste from landfills must still be diverted correctly.

This means not just making use of recycling and reuse, but also using beneficiation technologies, if we want to create value-adding opportunities which have the potential to create numerous environmental, social, and economic opportunities for South Africa.

Simply put, achieving a zero-waste, sustainable country starts with better management of waste at its source, supported by innovative solutions, as well as an effective recycling system and a widespread culture of responsible consumption.

Start at company level

We need to start at a company level, where organisations examine their entire value chain to see how and where waste is created and therefore reduced, as well as where waste can be reused, recycled or repurposed.

This approach, when applied correctly, will not only divert a large amount of our waste from landfill disposal, but it also has the potential to create numerous environmental and social opportunities for South Africans, including economic ones.

Solutions

At Interwaste, this principle is brought to life through practical, scalable solutions such as composting, which allows for the organic fraction of packaging waste—often tied to food disposal—to be diverted from landfill and transformed into nutrient-rich compost that feeds agricultural soils.

In parallel, our Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) technology enables the conversion of non-recyclable packaging waste into a fuel substitute used in industrial applications such as cement kilns—offering a valuable landfill alternative and reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

While tackling food packaging waste requires navigating a complex web of environmental, economic, and social challenges, meaningful progress is within reach - if industry leaders, policymakers, and consumers unite behind bold, innovative action.

Certainly, as a waste management company, Interwaste is not just a participant in this process, but a key driver of the transition to a truly circular economy, leveraging technologies like RDF and composting to turn waste into opportunity.