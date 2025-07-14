Transforming Mandela Day into a catalyst for education equity

Despite our best efforts to honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy by dedicating 67 minutes to acts of service every July, symbolic gestures aren’t enough to repair our country’s systemic fractures.

Ahead of Mandela Day this year, it’s time to ask a deeper question: What if those 67 minutes could build infrastructure for justice, not just sentiment?

Inequality in education

Food rescue organisations like SA Harvest believe they can. The 2025 Mandela Day campaign, Buckets of Nutrition for Matriculants, goes beyond symbolic giving. It’s designed as a tangible intervention in the ecosystem of inequality, not only by meeting learners’ immediate needs, but by mobilising corporate logistics, public participation, and food rescue infrastructure in service of systemic change.

Those 67 minutes? They’re not just spent packing a bucket. They are helping to build a logistics chain, activate community networks, and distribute dignity at scale.

The campaign takes aim at one of the most overlooked but critical drivers of inequality in education: hunger.

Across South Africa, more than 800,000 Grade 12 learners will sit for their matric exams this year.

Yet, behind the exam papers lie stark realities – learners studying on empty stomachs, walking long distances to school, sharing homes where food is scarce, if not absent. In many communities, preparing for matric is less about study tips and more about survival strategies. It’s a crisis that’s easy to overlook until you sit with the numbers.

According to the 2024 Food (In)Security Report by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI), nearly two-thirds (63%) of South African households experience food insecurity, with 17,5% in severe hunger.

These are households that regularly skip meals, go to bed hungry or survive entire days without food. Among children, the situation is even more alarming. One in seven has gone hungry in the past week. Stunting affects 30% of boys and 25% of girls under five, locking them into cycles of compromised cognitive development, setting the stage for underperformance long before learners reach the classroom.

Nutrition barrier

Food insecurity is not just a social injustice. It’s a neurological, developmental and economic emergency. Ultimately, an educational barrier.

Nutrition directly influences brain development, concentration, memory, and mental health. In households where learners skip meals to stretch the family budget, school becomes less a space for opportunity and more a test of survival.

And while many rightly point out that South Africa produces enough food to feed its population, we discard nearly 10 million tonnes of edible food annually, a third of what we produce as a country. That waste costs the country more than R61.5bn a year, according to the same report.

In essence, our hunger crisis isn’t one of scarcity. Our crisis is made of broken systems, wasted abundance, and missed opportunities.

SA Harvest’s model of food rescue reclaims edible surplus and redistributes it through a national network of vetted community-based organisations. But more than redistribute. It tracks every kilogramme, every kilometre, every route and every recipient.

The Buckets of Nutrition campaign is an extension of this ethos. Each bucket (filled with shelf-stable food, basic hygiene products, and exam stationery) is designed with dignity in mind. These are not handouts. They’re interventions. They’re bridges to exam success, to restored self-worth, and the possibility of a different future.

Collaboration

It cannot be done alone. It will take hands, hearts, and hard infrastructure. That’s why it’s partnered with the Road Freight Association, whose members are donating warehouse space, trucks, and time to move these buckets across South Africa.

On the ground, partners like Amdec at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg and Pavilion Mall in Durban are offering their spaces not just as venues, but as platforms for visibility, generosity, and shared purpose.

These public activations allow individuals, corporations, and communities to show up (and to be seen showing up) for something bigger than themselves. It’s a living example of how industries can stand in solidarity with youth, not just symbolically, but structurally.

There’s a moment from one of the beneficiary families that I carry with me. A mother had nothing but pap to offer her son on his birthday. “I don’t mind,” he said. “As long as we can eat something.”

That child understood something we often forget: hunger strips away more than nutrition. It takes joy, imagination, and focus with it.

Nelson Mandela once said: “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”