Agri Dept focuses on biosecurity, trade and farmer aid in new budget

The Department of Agriculture is prioritising biosecurity, market access, and targeted farmer support in its 2025/26 budget, Minister John Steenhuisen said during a post-budget vote briefing in Cape Town on 8 July 2025.

Source: meriç tuna via Unsplash

Since the Government of National Unity took office, the department has focused on rebuilding institutions and restoring accountability. It finalised a new macro-structure and began modernising procurement, auditing, and performance oversight systems to improve responsiveness and ethics.

Strengthening biosecurity and disease preparedness

Biosecurity has been elevated to an economic and national imperative. Minister Steenhuisen said, "Biosecurity is no longer a technical matter, it is an economic and national imperative."

The department established the National Biosecurity Compact and Biosecurity Council to coordinate outbreak responses, launched vaccination campaigns against Foot and Mouth Disease in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and began the country’s first avian influenza vaccination campaign.

The National Biosecurity Hub was relaunched in partnership with the University of Pretoria.

Expanding market access

The department secured new export protocols for avocados, maize, beef, and table grapes to markets including China, Japan, Iran, and Vietnam. It also helped swiftly resolve Botswana’s temporary ban on South African maize and wheat, reopening borders within two weeks.

Minister Steenhuisen noted: "Agricultural exports for the first quarter of 2025 reached $3,36bn — a 10% increase year-on-year."

Delivering targeted support

• Over 6,000 farmers received direct support through a R1.7 billion allocation, creating 3,000 jobs.

• The Ilima/Letsema programme supported 67,492 vulnerable households, generating nearly 9,500 work opportunities.

• New smallholder programmes focus on shifting from "grow and sell" to "grow to sell".

• Global GAP accreditation is being fast-tracked for emerging producers alongside expanded access to finance through a restructured blended finance scheme.

Modernising regulatory frameworks

Minister Steenhuisen revoked Leaf Services’ designation as a grain inspection assignee to protect consumers from increased bread prices.

The department is reviewing and preparing to amend outdated agricultural legislation, including fertilisers, farm feeds, agricultural remedies, and the Stock Remedies Act, to support modern, science-based agricultural systems.

Empowering youth for agriculture’s future

• More than 3,000 agricultural graduates have entered internship programmes.

• All 11 agricultural colleges are being integrated into higher education, starting with Elsenburg.

• Investments are being made in climate-smart agriculture, pollinator protection, agroecology, and digital agricultural technologies to attract young people to the sector.

Combating food insecurity

The National Food and Nutrition Security Survey was launched to provide baseline data and inform interventions. Indigenous, underutilised crops such as bambara groundnuts and amaranth are being promoted.

The department has formed a strategic partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to aid programme delivery and resource mobilisation.

Taking Africa’s agri agenda global

Minister Steenhuisen’s participation in key global platforms—including the G7 Agriculture Forum, G20 Working Group, and Nutrition for Growth Summit—has emphasised inclusive financing for smallholders, coordinated climate responses, and Africa’s role in food systems transformation.

“This is the new season of agriculture in South Africa—rooted in inclusion, driven by data, led by partnerships, and committed to feeding our people and the world,” Steenhuisen concluded.