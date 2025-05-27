Trump tariff bombshell: US–South Africa trade relations hit new low

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that a sweeping 30% tariff will be imposed on all South African goods entering the United States, effective 1 August 2025.

Source: Donald J. Trump/Facebook.

The move forms part of Trump’s controversial “Liberation Day” trade package, designed to rebalance America’s global trade relationships. The decision has drawn immediate criticism from South African leadership and is likely to strain economic ties between the two nations.

The tariff, described as a “blanket” measure, comes amid broader US efforts to impose reciprocal duties on countries Trump claims benefit disproportionately from open US markets.

The package includes a default 10% tariff on all imports, with additional levies on a country-by-country basis. South Africa, a member of the BRICS bloc and a longstanding US trade partner under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), now finds itself at the centre of the new policy’s fallout.

Tariff dispute intensifies

President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly rejected the rationale for the tariffs, calling them “unjustified and economically harmful”. He pointed out that more than 80% of US goods enter South Africa duty-free, and that the average tariff on American imports is under 8%. The South African government has already initiated urgent discussions through its trade ministry and has called on local exporters to explore alternative markets.

The tariff threatens key export sectors, including automotive manufacturing, agriculture, and mining—industries that have traditionally relied on the US as a major trading destination. Analysts warn the new duty could reduce South African export competitiveness, lead to job losses, and increase consumer prices in the US.

While Trump has hinted that individual countries could “earn back concessions” by adjusting their own tariffs, Ramaphosa maintains that South Africa has complied in good faith with prior agreements. With less than a month before implementation, trade officials are scrambling to negotiate either exemptions or phased relief.

The imposition of the 30% tariff signals a marked shift in US–South Africa relations and highlights growing global tensions as trade becomes a key battleground in broader geopolitical realignments. How the situation unfolds will be closely watched across both hemispheres.