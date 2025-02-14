Sassa clears up social grant suspension claims

The agency is currently conducting a review to ascertain the eligibility of identified beneficiaries suspected of having additional income that was not disclosed.

“During the review process, grants get delayed momentarily until a beneficiary has completed the review process,” said Sassa in a statement.

“This review is not a punitive measure to deliberately exclude any deserving beneficiary, but it is intended to ensure continued eligibility and prevent misuse of public funds.”

CEO Themba Matlou has assured grant beneficiaries and the public that Sassa is undertaking the social grants review process for the better good of the government fiscus, thus ensuring that grants are paid to eligible beneficiaries and all the fraudulent elements are rooted out.

Matlou stressed that in terms of the social assistance legislative framework, beneficiaries are legally required to fully disclose all sources of income during their initial application, adding that they are obligated to inform Sassa of any changes to their financial circumstances after their application has been approved and failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a violation of the social assistance legislation and may result in corrective action.

“The review of social grants helps identify beneficiaries who may no longer qualify due to changes in financial, medical, or legal circumstances and serves as a confirmation of life or existence, ensuring that grants are not paid out to deceased individuals or those who have relocated without updating their records. More importantly, reviews allow Sassa to detect and prevent cases where individuals continue receiving grants despite being listed on payroll systems of other entities (public or private),” said Matlou.

Matlou further said work is underway to capacitate all Sassa local offices to ensure that they can handle the large volumes of people flocking into the offices for various services, including those coming in for a review.

Beneficiaries who have been affected by the grants review are encouraged to visit their nearest Sassa local office and bring the following documents:

Valid South African ID (13-digit barcoded ID or smart ID card).

Proof of income (e.g. payslips, pension slips, or affidavits if no longer employed or employment discharge confirmations).

Bank statements (last three months) – for all active bank accounts.

Proof of residence (e.g. utility bill or letter from a local authority).

Medical referral report (if applicable, for disability or care dependency grants) – to confirm disability status.

Marriage certificate or divorce decree (if applicable).

Death certificate (if a death has occurred, for example, child, spouse, etc).

Any other supporting documents relevant to your grant type (e.g., birth certificates for Child Support Grants, school attendance proof for Foster Care Grants).

If a beneficiary is bedridden or unable to visit a Sassa office, a procurator may be appointed to represent them. To complete this, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact their local office for assistance in appointing a procurator.

Beneficiaries are urged to comply with the Sassa review request, and failure to respond to any official communication from the agency requesting you to come forward may result in delays in future payments, leading to a suspension or lapsing of the beneficiary’s grant and legal proceedings may be instituted.

Whilst the review of social grants is an ongoing process, Sassa is trying to automate the review process by introducing self-service options using online platforms to make it easier for beneficiaries and reduce queues in local offices.