Key appointments to stabilise the Department of Social Development

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has announced the finalisation of several critical appointments at the Department of Social Development (DSD) and its entities, marking a significant step in stabilising leadership within the sector.

The minister said this during a media briefing hosted by the National Press Club this week about the latest developments in her portfolio.

“It gives us great pleasure to confirm that we have processed and concluded the appointment of the director-general, the deputy director-general for Welfare Services, the chief financial officer and the appointment of the CEO of Sassa as part of my undertaking to stabilise the leadership of the department and its entities,” she said.

These appointments are part of the minister’s ongoing commitment to restore stability and improve service delivery across the social development sector.

“With the cabinet concurrence, we are grateful as it confirms we are on the right track as DSD. We have also concluded the process of appointing most of the vacant regional executive managers of Sassa,” she said.

The minister officially introduced the newly appointed leaders: Peter Netshipale as the director-general of the Department of Social Development and Themba Matlou as the chief executive officer of Sassa.

She wished them well and expressed her gratitude to them and their families for accepting the responsibility of serving the people of South Africa.

These appointments come at a critical time as South Africa navigates the aftermath of the 2024 general elections, which ushered in a Government of National Unity.

Tolashe reflected on the political maturity displayed in forming a unity government and underscored the urgency of transforming the lives of South Africa’s poor and vulnerable communities.

The department’s other key priorities for the current financial year are:

The finalisation of the Basic Income Support draft policy proposal;



Expansion of psychosocial services and shelters for victims of gender-based violence (GBV), along with re-establishing the GBV Command Centre;



Fast-tracking the employment of social workers to address rising social ills;



Tackling alcohol and drug abuse, particularly among youth;



Youth and gender empowerment through social entrepreneurship and job creation initiatives;



Strengthening the protection of children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant

The Minister confirmed that the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant would continue following the approval of draft regulations, published on 26 March 2025. This extension, supported by the Minister of Finance, is intended to provide a safety net while long-term solutions to poverty are developed.

“We are also pleased that the Minister of Finance has heeded our plea for the continuation of the R370 social relief of distress [grant] to enable us to finalise a more long-term solution to the challenge of poverty among our working age population,” she said.

Tolashe announced that the Older Person Amendment Bill had received approval from all nine provinces and was currently before the National Assembly for ratification before being signed into law by the president.

The department has made strides in improving operations at Sassa, which processes over 19 million social grant payments monthly. This includes resolving challenges with the transition from gold cards to the Postbank black cards, supported by a Reserve Bank-approved extension for card swaps.

She also highlighted successful outreach and advocacy programmes, including the African Children’s Summit, the Golden Games for the elderly, dialogues with children around abuse, and the launch of Child Protection Month in the Free State.

Fight against GBV and femicide

The minister noted the progress made through the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster’s 90-day Acceleration Programme with regard to gender-based violence and femicide.

She welcomed the recent life sentences handed down in high-profile child murder cases, describing them as justice served and a deterrent to would-be perpetrators.

“Government is highly concerned with the continued scourge of violence against women and children in our country.

“In demonstration of the government’s commitment in ending violence against children, the president, declared gender-based violence and femicide as a second pandemic to Covid-19, further to this, the president made an urgent call to cabinet to implement a 90-days strategy with impactful programmes to address violence against women and children,” the minister said.

In response to the president’s directive to cabinet, the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster ministers and senior officials convened a special sitting on 14 April 2025.

The minister noted that it had culminated in the adoption of the 90-day acceleration programme to intensify the national response and fast-track the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

A dedicated GBVF priority committee has been established within the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).