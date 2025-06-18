YouthMonth: We are the generation we’ve been waiting for - Ino-Biodiesel’s Mahlatse Mamaila

She’s Next 2024 winner and Ino-Biodiesel founder Mahlatse Mamaila sees green energy as a tool for empowering rural youth, creating green jobs and building resilient local economies.

"I don’t just want to be in the alternative fuel sector — I want to reshape it from the ground up, starting with South Africa and expanding beyond." Image supplied.

She started her biodiesel company after seeing the damaging effects of Covid-19 on young people in her community. Since then, she's gone on to create jobs and drive the green energy movement in South Africa.

In light of Youth Month, she tells us about her expansion plans, winning She's Next 2024 and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

You won She’s Next 2024, what has it meant for your business journey, and what would you say to fellow women-led businesses who could apply this year?

Winning She’s Next 2024 has been a game-changer in my business journey. It validated my vision, amplified my voice, and gave me access to resources and networks that were previously out of reach. As a young woman in the alternative fuel sector a space that’s often male-dominated and underfunded this win wasn’t just about recognition; it was a breakthrough. It gave me the confidence, mentorship, and platform to take Ino-Biodiesel from a grassroots operation to a scalable, impactful green enterprise.

The financial support helped me invest in better equipment, grow my operations, and build stronger partnerships (and setting up a workshop in Limpopo for women and youth ignited by Visa She’s Next. But more than that, She’s Next connected me to a community of women who are daring to lead, innovate, and rewrite the rules. That kind of support is priceless.

To any woman-led business thinking about applying for She’s Next 2025: Do it. Back yourself. Your idea is worth investing in. Even if you’re small, starting or unsure this platform exists because of women like you. Don’t wait until you’re 'ready'. Show up as you are, tell your story with courage, and let the world see what you’re building. You don’t have to do it alone, and She’s Next is proof of that.

What made you go from finance to biodiesel production?

My idea was inspired by an article I read about the advantages of waste oil. And after realising that many of my peers are unemployed, losing their jobs, dropping out of tertiary education due to Covid-19 pandemic. And a spill of waste oil that affected a river in the village, where the community couldn’t access safe, clean drinking water for over three months. I was moved to start the Ino-Biodiesel.

What makes you stand out from other young people in the alternative fuel sector?

While many are interested in green energy from a distance, I’ve built a real-world solution through Ino-Biodiesel, turning waste cooking oil into 100% biodiesel and actively supplying sectors like mines, farming, and substations across four provinces. I’m not just advocating for alternative fuel — I’m producing it, distributing it, and proving its viability in a challenging market.

But what really sets me apart is that I don’t see biodiesel as just a business — I see it as a tool for empowering rural youth, creating green jobs, and building resilient local economies. My work with Trash Converter Tech also shows my commitment to circular economy solutions, linking plastic recycling to environmental education and youth-led innovation.

At my age, few are operating at this intersection of entrepreneurship, environmental impact, and community development.

I don’t just want to be in the alternative fuel sector — I want to reshape it from the ground up, starting with South Africa and expanding beyond.

What sort of challenges, if any, are there for young people in biodiesel production? How have you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges is capital and infrastructure. Setting up even a small biodiesel operation requires tanks, filtration systems, safety equipment, and logistics, which most young people can’t afford without external support. I overcame this by starting small and proving my concept first, collecting used cooking oil manually, and producing small batches to show that my fuel met real-world standards.

Another major challenge is credibility. Many businesses are hesitant to trust a young entrepreneur with their fuel supply. To tackle this, I focused on building strong relationships with clients in sectors like logistics and farming, offering pilot samples, and being hands-on with customer service. Consistency and quality helped me earn their trust over time.

Accessing regulatory knowledge and networks is another obstacle. Biodiesel is still relatively niche in South Africa, especially among youth. I’ve made it a point to educate myself about compliance, safety, and environmental laws, and to connect with mentors and green economy networks for guidance and visibility.

Most importantly, there’s the challenge of sustainability and scaling. It’s not enough to have a good product — I’ve had to build a supply chain for used cooking oil, train young collectors, and ensure that every part of my process supports the circular economy. This makes my work not just about fuel, but about creating green jobs, waste solutions, and climate impact.

What kind of impact do you hope to leave for future generations?

I hope to leave a legacy where future generations see green entrepreneurship not just as a career path, but as a way to build thriving, self-reliant communities.

I want young people — especially in rural and underserved areas — to know that they don’t have to leave their communities to create a better future. Through biodiesel production and plastic recycling, I’m working to show that waste is not just a problem — it’s an opportunity. I want to change the mindset from dependency to innovation, from pollution to purpose.

My impact goal is three-fold:

Environmental: to reduce carbon emissions, tackle waste, and promote

circular economy solutions that are accessible and scalable across Africa.

Social and economic: to create green jobs, train youth in sustainable industries and not just to train them but in creating permanent employment with 30% to the community trust and help communities become part of the energy transition, not just observers of it.

Building up an energy(sustainability )hub, where waste nappies will be disposed of, and plastic waste in recycling them into brand new school shoes to be donated.



If future generations can drive clean vehicles powered by community-made fuel, live in towns that turn waste into income, and grow up believing they can be both economically independent and environmentally responsible, then I’ll know my work was worthwhile.

How can your sector help to alleviate the growing unemployment rate?

The alternative fuel sector — especially biodiesel production from waste — has huge potential to help alleviate unemployment, particularly among youth and in rural areas. Unlike fossil fuel industries that are capital-intensive and centralised, biodiesel allows for decentralised, small-scale production, which opens doors for community-based entrepreneurship and job creation.

Here’s how:

Waste collection and processing jobs: Used cooking oil and plastic waste are widely available but often discarded. Creating systems to collect, transport, and process this waste creates income opportunities for youth, informal workers, and cooperatives.

Local fuel production: Small biodiesel plants can be established at the community level. Training young people to operate and manage these facilities builds technical skills and generates direct employment in green manufacturing.

Micro-entrepreneurship and franchising models: Youth can be supported to launch micro-enterprises — collecting oil, selling biodiesel, or building recycling projects like your Trash Converter Tech. This shifts them from job seekers to job creators.

Supporting industries: Biodiesel requires containers, transport, maintenance, and admin, which stimulates secondary jobs in logistics, fabrication, sales, education, and even digital marketing.

Skills development in a future-facing sector: Investing in renewable energy skills gives young people a place in the global green economy, preparing them for long-term, future-proof employment.



What can the youth of 2025 learn from the youth of 1976?

The young people who rose up in 1976 didn’t have money, power, or platforms — but they had a cause. They stood up against injustice, risking their lives to challenge a system that tried to silence them. From them, we learn that young people are not just the future; they are the present, capable of leading bold change when others are afraid to.

In 2025, our challenges look different. We face unemployment, climate change, inequality, and social disconnection. But the lesson remains: if we wait for someone else to act, we’ll keep waiting. Like the youth of 1976, we must realise that we are the generation we’ve been waiting for.

We can also learn the power of collective action. The youth of 1976 didn’t rise as individuals; they rose as a movement. Today’s youth need to move beyond competition and isolation and come together to build solutions, share resources, and fight for a more just, green, and inclusive future.

They teach us to never accept injustice as normal, whether it’s broken education systems, environmental destruction, or economic exclusion. The youth of 1976 were willing to sacrifice for a better tomorrow. In 2025, we must be willing to innovate, organise, and lead not just for ourselves, but for generations still to come.