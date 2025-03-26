Johannesburg’s premium lifestyle and business precinct

Located at the heart of Johannesburg, Melrose Arch is Johannesburg’s most sought after mixed-use precinct, effortlessly combining business, leisure, and living. Perfectly positioned between Sandton and Rosebank, and with easy access to the M1 highway, it offers beautiful commercial buildings with unparalleled infrastructure, including uninterrupted power, a dependable water supply and eco-friendly systems.

In Johannesburg’s dynamic landscape, Melrose Arch is the pinnacle of modern urbanism. This exceptional precinct harmoniously combines work, leisure, and living spaces, presenting a distinctive blend of convenience and sophistication.

Melrose Arch is synonymous with self-sufficiency and seamless operation. In a city frequently challenged by power outages, water shortages, and utility inefficiencies, it offers a refreshing alternative. Solar energy ensures an uninterrupted power supply, while a reliable backup water system guarantees consistent availability. The precinct’s advanced water chiller system maintains a comfortable indoor climate, complemented by an eco-friendly waste recycling system that underscores its commitment to sustainability. The verdant gardens and clean air further elevate the quality of life, while the expansive super-basement network offers ample parking and ease of access across the precinct.

The ideal business environment

Melrose Arch is the perfect locale for businesses seeking modern, adaptable office spaces. The precinct features a range of commercial properties tailored to various business needs. For instance, 34 Melrose Boulevard boasts a central atrium that floods the space with natural light, while 39 Melrose Boulevard, offers a four-star green rating and state-of-the-art conferencing facilities. This seven-story structure, prominently situated on the M1 highway, provides excellent visibility for corporate branding and ample parking options.

At 10 High Street, the top floors offer breathtaking views of the internal gardens and uninterrupted views of the city skyline. The building has direct access to the vibrant retail galleria and lush green spaces. The building is conveniently located near the Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and The Protea Fire and Ice hotel.

All buildings within the precinct benefit from a robust fibre optic network, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity with dual-source redundancy. The building management system includes advanced access control and intercoms, with telephony and data services available on-site if required.

Why choose Melrose Arch?

Centrally located with easy access to the M1 highway via Corlett Drive and Athol Oaklands off-ramps, Melrose Arch is a coveted address for blue-chip companies.

Conveniently close to the Rosebank Gautrain station and regular Gautrain commuter bus routes, the precinct makes various forms of commuter transport easy with multi nodal vehicle access. Its taxi rank features security patrolling, making it safe for all commuter. Plus, there are numerous e-hailing drop off points. For those driving, the super basement connects all areas of the precinct, now with ticketless parking for extra ease.

Businesses at Melrose Arch enjoy direct access to landlords, with an on-site management team, enabling swift decision-making and support. The precinct boasts 24/7 security, a dedicated control room, and secure parking with panic buttons. With its uninterrupted solar-powered electricity and backup water systems, Melrose Arch ensures seamless business continuity.

Hotels and conferencing on the property

Melrose Arch boasts four world-class hotels, with a total of over 700 rooms. The five-star Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and the Marriott Executive Apartments Melrose Arch connect discerning international business travellers to one of the most sought-after long-stay destinations in Johannesburg. The African Pride Melrose Arch Hotel, Autograph Collection, and contemporary four-star Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Melrose Arch offer ideal accommodation, whether one is conferencing, meeting or simply looking for a leisure stay. Constant innovation define these prestigious hotels.

The Venue Melrose Arch offers a complete events solution with a fresh, modern approach. With emphasis on exceptional service, sensational food and in-house technical equipment this facility has conference rooms to host events for 25-800 people and provides an unforgettable experience.

A commitment to sustainability

Leading the way in Johannesburg’s sustainability efforts, Melrose Arch operates an eco-centre for waste sorting and recycling, and a district cooling system that conserves energy. In the past year, it recycled 89% of its waste, saved significant quantities of CO2, water, trees, and electricity, and generates 3.2MW of clean solar energy annually.

Beyond its business appeal, Melrose Arch offers a vibrant lifestyle and retail component with over 100 local and international brands, diverse dining options, luxury hotels, and state-of-the-art health clubs. Tree-lined streets and green spaces create a delightful environment for work and relaxation.

Contact us to find out more

For businesses looking to make their mark in Johannesburg, Melrose Arch represents a unique opportunity. To explore available spaces and discover why Melrose Arch is the ideal choice for your business, contact Renee Feeney at az.oc.hcraesorlem@feeneR or the Melrose Arch commercial leasing team at 011 684 0002.

For more information, go to: https://melrosearchofficespace.co.za/commercial-offices/



