BizTrends2025: Curating the future - the transformation of food security in South Africa

The future of food security in South Africa demands a bold reimagining. We are at the crossroads of an unprecedented blend of challenges: rising climate pressures, ongoing socio-economic inequalities, and the reverberations of global supply chain disruptions.

Alan Browde, CEO and founder, SA Harvest.

From 2025 onwards, addressing food insecurity requires not only incremental change but a fundamental reshaping of our food systems. These are some of the key trends that could shape this transformation.

Re-localisation of food production

The concept of re-localisation – producing food closer to where it is consumed – is likely to become a dominant trend. Reliance on global supply chains has proven precarious, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical upheavals. Localising production can offer resilience, reduce transportation emissions, and support local economies.

Small-scale urban agriculture, community gardens, and vertical farming are all solutions that are likely to grow in importance, bringing food production to the heart of our communities. Urban agriculture is gaining traction in South Africa, with numerous community initiatives expanding across the country.

The challenge will be to ensure these initiatives are scalable, sustainable, and supported by both policy and private investment. One such initiative is the Grow SA project supported by SA Harvest and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Technological innovation in agriculture

Technology will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in transforming food security. We can expect to see the expansion of precision agriculture and the use of smart technologies across South African farms.

Artificial intelligence, drone surveillance, and satellite imaging are set to improve crop management and optimise resource use, minimising wastage. Moreover, advances in biotech – such as drought-resistant seeds and alternative proteins – will enhance our ability to cope with climate volatility.

A Cape Town beneficiary organisation receiving fresh vegetable donation from SA Harvest

The South African Agricultural Research Council has been conducting research on drought-resistant maize varieties, which are crucial in adapting to erratic rainfall patterns. This is particularly relevant given the rising price of white maize, which has been significantly impacted by erratic weather patterns and inflation.



Regenerative agriculture as a mainstream practice

Agricultural methods that restore, rather than deplete, natural ecosystems are gaining traction. Regenerative agriculture, which focuses on soil health, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration, is set to become mainstream.

Traditional farming methods have been a significant contributor to carbon emissions and biodiversity loss, but a shift towards regenerative practices could reverse this trend. Regenerative agricultural practices are on the rise, supported by partnerships between NGOs and local farmers, which are crucial to restoring soil health and resilience.

The environmental and economic benefits of healthy soils – including increased yield stability and carbon credits – are too significant to ignore.

Food waste reduction and circular systems

Currently, South Africa wastes an estimated 10 million tonnes of food annually – a staggering number given the high levels of food insecurity. The future requires a drastic shift towards circular systems that minimise waste.

A representative of Simpsons Helping the Needy with a donation of peppers from Forries Farm

As a collective, we are working towards a stronger regulatory framework to incentivise waste reduction at every level of the food chain, from producers to consumers. Innovations in food processing, such as upcycling food by-products into nutritious animal feed or ingredients, will play a vital role. Furthermore, partnerships between businesses and food redistribution organisations, like SA Harvest, will be critical in ensuring surplus food reaches those in need.

Since its inception, SA Harvest has delivered over 76 million meals and rescued 19 million kilograms of food – a clear indicator of the potential impact of scaling such initiatives.

Equitable food access through social innovation

Food security is not only a matter of supply but also of access. Economic inequalities create disparities that prevent millions from having consistent access to nutritious food.

From 2025 onwards, the focus must be on social innovations that ensure food reaches those who need it most, particularly in a context where rising food prices, including the cost of white maize, threaten affordability for vulnerable communities. Models like community-supported agriculture (CSA) and food cooperatives offer promising solutions.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has implemented digital food voucher systems as a way to provide targeted aid to vulnerable groups, helping to streamline distribution and reduce inefficiencies. These kinds of initiatives are key to ensuring food access is equitable across all demographics.

Shifting diets towards sustainability

A sustainable future demands a change in the way we consume food. From 2025 onwards, we anticipate a shift towards more plant-based diets, driven by health concerns, environmental awareness, and economic considerations.

Plant-based proteins are gaining popularity, with increasing consumer interest driven by health, environmental, and economic concerns3. Encouraging this shift involves both consumer education and making these products more accessible and affordable.

Public campaigns and school programmes that promote healthy, plant-based diets could significantly influence future generations towards more sustainable consumption patterns.

Conclusion

To truly #CurateTheFuture, we must embrace resilience, sustainability, and inclusivity in our food systems. The choices we make today will shape not only the future of food but the health and well-being of our society for generations to come.