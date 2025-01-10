eThekwini bans fishing activities in Umngeni Estuary

The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has announced the prohibition of recreational and fishing activities from the Umngeni Estuary to the Blue Lagoon non-bathing beach.

Image source: Zachary Andre from Pexels

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the municipality said the decision was in accordance with the Coastal Compliance Notice, issued by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

This follows severe sewage discharge near the mouth of the Umngeni River.

The directive by DFFE is in line with Section 59(1) of the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act no. 24 of 2008.

The city said it was conducting an extensive investigation to trace the source of the discharge of sewage effluent along the Umngeni Estuary.

“Once the investigation is complete, the city will undertake repairs to any damaged infrastructure that may have resulted in the discharge of untreated effluent into the Umngeni Estuary,” the municipality said.

According to the municipality, the key contributing factors to pollution and E. coli, particularly affecting estuaries and beaches, are due to the relentless theft and vandalism of the city’s sewer infrastructure, as well as illegal connections into the sewer system.

“The city is making every effort to attend to all infrastructural defects that may pose a risk to the environment and urges the public to report vandalism and the theft of infrastructure to police, so that perpetrators are apprehended,” the municipality said.

The municipality has urged fishermen to adhere to the fishing restriction at the Umngeni Estuary and Blue Lagoon “until further notice while the investigation is underway.”