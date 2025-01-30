Space advertising faces strong opposition as scientists sound alarm

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) has officially called for an international ban on obtrusive space advertising. The statement, adopted by the AAS Board of Trustees, highlights the increasing threats posed by commercial ventures aiming to launch space-based advertising platforms that could disrupt critical ground-based astronomical observations.

Point of contention

The AAS, whose mission is to enhance humanity’s scientific understanding of the universe, has voiced deep concern over the potential impact of space advertisements on scientific exploration. With the proliferation of satellite constellations, space debris, and rising levels of electromagnetic radiation, the cosmos is facing increasing obstructions that may hinder astronomers’ ability to study celestial phenomena with clarity.

A particular point of contention is the growing interest from private companies and nation-states in using space as a billboard. One such example, Avant-Space Systems LLC, a private company based in the Russian Federation, has already launched a prototype cube satellite designed to display advertisements visible to observers on Earth. This concept, which uses optical light to create advertisements in space, represents an uncharted, yet potentially severe, threat to ground-based astronomy, which depends on clear, uninterrupted views of the universe.

The AAS points out that astronomy is not only an exploration of the cosmos but a form of space utilisation as per Article I of the Outer Space Treaty (OST). Moreover, Article IX of the OST mandates that space activities should not cause “potentially harmful interference” with peaceful endeavors. The AAS argues that obtrusive space advertising could very well qualify as such interference, potentially impeding the scientific work of astronomers.

Interference

One of the more pressing challenges is that no known mitigation strategy exists to prevent space advertising from interfering with astronomical research. The Society asserts that the peaceful coexistence of these advertising ventures and the scientific community is not feasible under current conditions.

In a significant step towards curbing this growing issue, the US Congress has already taken action, passing a law prohibiting the launch of payloads for space advertising from US territory. This legislation specifically defines obtrusive space advertising as any form of advertising visible to the naked eye from Earth without the aid of telescopic devices, setting a clear legal framework for space-related commercial activity.

In light of these developments, the AAS is calling for an international approach to address the matter. The society urges the United States delegation to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN-COPUOS) to lead efforts in advocating for a global ban on such disruptive practices.