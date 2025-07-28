South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupBET SoftwareRainbow ChickenMultiChoiceJacaranda FMLumicoicandi CQBusiness and Arts South AfricaDentsuIgnition GroupVicinity MediaDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTechsys DigitalSappiRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ARB and TBWA launch campaign against false advertising

    The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has partnered with TBWA\Hunt Lascaris to launch a campaign raising awareness that consumers have a body they can turn to with complaints about problematic marketing.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    28 Jul 2025
    28 Jul 2025
    ARB and TBWA launch campaign against false advertising

    Gail Schimmel, CEO of the ARB, said that in a climate of growing misinformation, the Board wants to be seen as a trusted space where consumers feel confident to raise concerns about advertising that may breach the rules.

    “It is important to us that consumers know that there is somewhere that they can go when they feel misled or otherwise upset by advertising,” says Schimmel.

    She adds that research conducted by the ARB has found that most consumers are unaware there is a regulatory body that can help them with their concerns.

    ARB and TBWA launch campaign against false advertising

    “In addition, we know that there is a common conception that there is no point in complaining because nobody will even respond to your complaint. While we can’t comment for other complaints bodies, at the ARB we respond to every single complaint received,” says Schimmel.

    While not every complaint results in a formal investigation, the ARB ensures that all complainants receive feedback on the outcome.

    “Complaining to the ARB is a way that every consumer can make a difference when they see an advertisement that they perceive as problematic,” she says.

    Recent complaints received by the ARB include Lovisa being called out for advertising products that weren’t available, a consumer questioning unexpected charges from LinkedIn, andLiquiFruit facing scrutiny over claims about the source of its ingredients.

    Adds Schimmel: “It is probably also relevant to mention that the ARB can only act on receipt of a complaint – so problems in advertising are only going to be solved if we have active and responsible consumers who are willing to take the time to make a difference, and know where to go.”

    Karabo Denalane, chief executive officer of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and current Chair of the ARB Board, volunteered his agency to conceptualise the campaign.

    “Once we met with his team, we knew that we were in good hands – an agency that believes in ethical advertising while ensuring that our campaign is not boring or pompous,” she says.

    Reflecting on the campaign, Denalane notes: “As Chair and a long-standing member of the ARB Board, I recognised the need for a bold campaign that challenges the norms of self-regulation. To stand out, we developed a concept with a strong point of view, striking imagery, and sharp, purposeful copy.

    "The ARB is a respected organisation that often finds itself in the middle of complex – and sometimes controversial – advertising rulings. But our mission remains clear: to protect consumers from misleading or false advertising. This campaign communicates that mandate with clarity and confidence.”

    Read more: advertising, consumers, legal, campaign, misinformation, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Advertising Regulatory Board, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz