ARB and TBWA launch campaign against false advertising

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has partnered with TBWA\Hunt Lascaris to launch a campaign raising awareness that consumers have a body they can turn to with complaints about problematic marketing.

Gail Schimmel, CEO of the ARB, said that in a climate of growing misinformation, the Board wants to be seen as a trusted space where consumers feel confident to raise concerns about advertising that may breach the rules.

“It is important to us that consumers know that there is somewhere that they can go when they feel misled or otherwise upset by advertising,” says Schimmel.

She adds that research conducted by the ARB has found that most consumers are unaware there is a regulatory body that can help them with their concerns.

“In addition, we know that there is a common conception that there is no point in complaining because nobody will even respond to your complaint. While we can’t comment for other complaints bodies, at the ARB we respond to every single complaint received,” says Schimmel.

While not every complaint results in a formal investigation, the ARB ensures that all complainants receive feedback on the outcome.

“Complaining to the ARB is a way that every consumer can make a difference when they see an advertisement that they perceive as problematic,” she says.

Recent complaints received by the ARB include Lovisa being called out for advertising products that weren’t available, a consumer questioning unexpected charges from LinkedIn, andLiquiFruit facing scrutiny over claims about the source of its ingredients.

Adds Schimmel: “It is probably also relevant to mention that the ARB can only act on receipt of a complaint – so problems in advertising are only going to be solved if we have active and responsible consumers who are willing to take the time to make a difference, and know where to go.”

Karabo Denalane, chief executive officer of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and current Chair of the ARB Board, volunteered his agency to conceptualise the campaign.

“Once we met with his team, we knew that we were in good hands – an agency that believes in ethical advertising while ensuring that our campaign is not boring or pompous,” she says.

Reflecting on the campaign, Denalane notes: “As Chair and a long-standing member of the ARB Board, I recognised the need for a bold campaign that challenges the norms of self-regulation. To stand out, we developed a concept with a strong point of view, striking imagery, and sharp, purposeful copy.

"The ARB is a respected organisation that often finds itself in the middle of complex – and sometimes controversial – advertising rulings. But our mission remains clear: to protect consumers from misleading or false advertising. This campaign communicates that mandate with clarity and confidence.”