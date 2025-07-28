South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupBET SoftwareRainbow ChickenMultiChoiceJacaranda FMLumicoicandi CQBusiness and Arts South AfricaDentsuIgnition GroupVicinity MediaDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTechsys DigitalSappiRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retroviral wins silver in AdAge international awards

    South African agency, Retroviral, has won silver as a small international agency, from international publication AdAge.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    28 Jul 2025
    28 Jul 2025
    South African agency, Retroviral has won silver for small international Agency, from international publication AdAge (Image supplied)
    South African agency, Retroviral has won silver for small international Agency, from international publication AdAge (Image supplied)

    The publication says that the agency was built on the “simple idea that challenger brands should demand to be noticed”.

    Mike Sharman, founder and chief creative officer, told Bizcommunity that the agency has for 15 years of built a “simple idea for brands that has relied on us dissecting almost 7.9 million minutes of complexity”.

    The agency came about because Sharman wanted to put videos on cellphones."In fact, we’ve put videos on billions of cellphones,” says Sharman.

    Innovative campaigns

    The agency is responsible for some of the most innovative campaigns, many of which have also garnered it an impressive list of awards.

    The agency has done work for brands such as Checkers Sixty60, Kreepy Krauly, RocoMamas, Russell Hobbs and M-Net.

    Campaigns include The Sixty60 Swindler, My Kreepy Teacher, and Nando's Last Dictator Standing to name a few.

    One of the most awarded campaigns is its Showmax streaming campaign, which was a live stunt with Eric Cantona, the former French soccer player. The campaign generated more than one billion impressions and $10.4m in earned media.

    It also exceeded the targets for signups to the new Premier League offering by 150%.

    South Africans will also remember its Autotrader’s Do It Big campaign.

    A long line of awards

    As for awards, this latest award is one in a long line of awards, from Provoke Media’s Sabre Awards, where the agency has been a consistent winner over the past few years, to being namedd AdFocus Awards Small Agency of the Year 2023.

    This year, it was named Provoke Media’s African Agency of the Year for 2025 (sharing the title with We. Communications), and it brought home six African Sabre Awards at the Awards held in June.

    Retroviral was also recognised in two categories at the EMEA Sabre Awards, with its Showmax Premier League Launch recognised.

    A single-minded concept

    In its submission to AdAge the agency says,” By leveraging social listening, client data and insights, we work out proactive opportunities to drive impact."

    Or as Sharman puts it, “No business plan. No venture capital. Just a dogmatic, well-travelled, Jo-burger, with a smart mouth and single-minded concept: “There are a lot of dicks in business. Don’t be the BIGGEST, be the BEST Dick …”

    Read more: AdAge, small agency, Retroviral, Danette Breitenbach, Mike Sharman, PR
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz