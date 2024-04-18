Retroviral and COB's collaboration launches the 'Retroviral Ai Lab'

An AI R&D lab designed for South African brands and agencies has been launched by Retroviral in collaboration with COB, blending Retroviral’s creative with COB’s globally viral capabilities.

Retroviral has launched the Retroviral Ai Lab, offering generative AI, GPT development and TikTok engagement capabilities (Image supplied)

COB is spearheaded by Garth Manthé, a visionary AI specialist who has spent the last 12 months honing his generative AI expertise.

Known for his AI-driven spec ads that have garnered over 15 million+ unique views on LinkedIn, alone, Manthé’s work demonstrates the limitless possibilities of generative AI when paired with bold creativity.

Now, he joins forces with Retroviral to bring this innovation to the forefront of South African marketing.

AI provides more opportunities

Mike Sharman, co-founder and chief creative officer of Retroviral says, “As Retroviral approaches its 15th anniversary, we've been 'eating our dog food' (experimenting) on the generative AI front - for the past 18 months - and excited to bring Retroviral Ai Lab to market."

Sharman adds, “We are proponents of job creation through new technologies, and believe generative AI enables us to pitch more opportunities for more people - both staff and suppliers, alike - to unlock more scalable, commercial activity for the South African market.”

He quotes the agency’s latest viral hit, AutoTrader as the proof point from the perspective of utilising generative AI for the conceptual work.

As he says, “As a means to "show and sell" and then then working with suppliers to produce the 10m+ view execution we achieved, resulting in a 23%, YOY, for brand searches.

AI to boost human creativity

Manthé's success with his AI experiments underscores the potential for AI to boost human creativity rather than replace it.

“AI is not about removing the people element from creative work; it’s about augmenting it.

"We’re giving brands and agencies the tools to do more with their ideas, maximising their budgets while ensuring that every piece of content remains true to its purpose and its audience,” he says.

Sharman adds, “Generative AI offers more than just meme-able, viral moments. From streamlining the pitch process - conceptually - to GPTs that can reduce the drag of timesheets and other administrative roadblocks, to branded gamification on platforms such as TikTok.”