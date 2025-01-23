Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaeatbigfishBroad MediaSAMROProduct of the Year South AfricaDStv Media SalesAFDAIMC ConferenceTrend GroupOnPoint PRHoward AudioMediamarkSunshinegunHavas JohannesburgIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BehindtheCampaign: AutoTrader Do It Big brand campaign scores big with consumers

    23 Jan 2025
    23 Jan 2025
    Motoring marketplace AutoTrader launched its bold new Do It Big brand campaign, celebrating South African motorists' diverse needs and personalities on the first day of 2025.
    AutoTrader launched its Do It Big brand campaign, which celebrates South African motorists' diverse needs and personalities (Image supplied)
    AutoTrader launched its Do It Big brand campaign, which celebrates South African motorists' diverse needs and personalities (Image supplied)

    Since its debut on New Year’s Day, the Do It Big campaign has quickly gained traction, exceeding 7.1 million views across social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok, with over 28 thousand people liking or commenting on it.

    In addition, within the first two weeks, the campaign has achieved over 5.3 million views on YouTube.

    The campaign also features outdoor advertising in both static and digital formats.

    No two drivers the same

    Whether it’s a stylish dad balancing family life and street cred, a jet-setting aunty turning heads in a luxurious ride, or a student upgrading their style with a slick hatchback, buying a car is one of the most important decisions consumers make, and finding the perfect match shouldn’t feel like a compromise states the AutoTrader campaign.

    The platform’s Do It Big campaign recognises that South Africa’s unique blend of cultures and lifestyles means no two drivers are the same—and neither are their motoring requirements. It taps into this insight as well as current economic conditions.

    2025 a better year

    According to an Ipsos 2025 Predictions Survey, 84% of South Africans believe 2025 will be a better year than 2024.

    Things looked up as the tail end of 2024 saw reduced interest rates and some drop in petrol prices - all giving consumers some much-needed financial relief.

    On top of that, Mzansi has enjoyed over 300 consecutive days without loadshedding—a milestone worth celebrating!

    South Africans' incredible resilience

    The latest AutoTrader data highlights a notable uptick in consumer confidence.

    During the first two weeks of 2025 (Jan 1 - Jan 14), sessions on the platform increased by +19% compared to the same period in 2024, while vehicle enquiries increased by +12%.

    This suggests growing interest among consumers considering or planning to buy a car in the year ahead.

    “Falling interest rates and petrol prices are giving South African motorists and consumers plenty to smile about,” says Angelique Lynch, AutoTrader’s marketing director.

    “These positive changes boost consumer confidence, making it easier for buyers to get behind the wheel of the car they need with greater financial peace of mind.

    “They also empower them to make better financial decisions, including purchasing vehicles that suit their evolving lifestyles," she adds.

    “South Africans have shown incredible resilience through tough times, and now they can embrace the opportunities that come with a stronger financial outlook,” says George Mienie, AutoTrader's CEO.

    AutoTrader's Do It Big campaign has quickly gained traction, and exceeded 7.1 million views across social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok<p>(Image supplied)
    AutoTrader's Do It Big campaign has quickly gained traction, and exceeded 7.1 million views across social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok(Image supplied)

    Big for brands

    Increases highlight robust interest across various categories in the first two weeks of 2025 compared to last year during the campaign.

    On a brand level, Volkswagen emerged as the most searched-for marque among South African consumers during this period, with searches up by +13% year-on-year.

    Toyota, in second place, saw a +14% increase in searches, while Ford, ranked fifth, also experienced a +15% growth compared to last year.

    Volkswagen has already recorded over 2.4 million ad views, representing a +18% year-on-year rise, while Ford and Toyota also experienced +18% growth.

    Premium brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW also grew, with +6% and +11% increases respectively.

    Vehicle enquiries also increased. Toyota experienced a +23% rise in enquiries compared to the same period in 2024, followed by Ford, which recorded +18 % growth.

    On a model level, the Ford Ranger emerged as a standout, with a +29% year-on-year increase in enquiries from South Africans.

    The Volkswagen Polo Vivo followed with growth of +35%.

    Credits

    Client: AutoTrader

    CEO: George Mienie
    Marketing Manager: Rob Diering
    Marketing Director: Angelique Lynch
    Digital Designer: Dion Mabuza
    Digital Content Creator: Kiara Abdie
    Motoring Content Producer: Ryno Fourie
    Motoring Content Creator: Chad Luchhoff
    Motoring Content Creator: Lawrence Minnie
    Motoring Content Creator: Tayedza Mbiri

    Agency: Retroviral

    CEO: Mike Sharman
    Creative director: Koketso Masisi
    Associate creative director: Kgothatso Maditse
    Account manager: Ashleigh Wilson
    Marketing director: Pippa Misplon

    Production & Crew:

    Director – Katlego Baaiste
    Executive producer – Liesl Lategan
    Producer – Bale M
    Post supervisor – Ed van Blerk
    Production manager – Relebohile Thianye
    Cast coordinator – Hloni Ntsooa
    Production assistant – Tristan Robson
    Production assistant – Neo Dlukulu
    1st AD – Cameryn Clarke
    DOP – Jono Kyriakou
    Focus puller – Bheki Nsthangase
    Loader – Zinathi Maqwazima
    DIT/VT - Chris Tilley
    VT assistant - Shadrack Mangena
    Photographer – Tony Christie
    Key gaffer – Dallas Ncala
    BB lights – Mpumelelo Manana
    Spark - Sabelo Nkosi
    Assie lights – Shane Nkwane
    Key grip – Gerrit van Zyl
    BB grips – Mnqobi Mthetwa
    Art director - Wayne Smith
    Props master - Jasmine Snaith
    Art dept driver - Tiaan Enslin
    Driver assistant - Trevor Enslin
    Wardrobe stylist – Melissa Maxted-Henderson
    Wardrobe assistant – Lesedi Mpotsang
    Hair & make-up – Tammi Mbambo
    H&M assistant - Monrae
    Animal wrangler – Julie Bezuidenhout
    AACL inspector – Rulof Jackson
    Medic - Neo Maponya
    Unit manager Steve Watchorn
    Unit assistant – Tshepo Stuurman
    Security – Thuso Security

    Post Production:

    Offline editor - Gareth James
    Online editor & VFX - Bradley Glossop @ Fresh VFX
    Colourist - Michele Wilson @ Ludus Post Production
    Final mix - Nathi Luthango @ Anathi Sound

    Cast:

    Business Man – Thabo Mfikwe
    Rich aunty – Mpho Gumede
    Dad - Kohl Nomane
    Baby – Tweslo Sefara
    Pretty woman -Chloe Tuck

    Read more: social media, advertising, marketing, out of home, Volkswagen, Facebook, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, OOH, Retroviral, George Mienie, automotive advertising, AutoTrader, VW, TikTok, Angelique Lynch, automotive marketing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz