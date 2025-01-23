Subscribe & Follow
#BehindtheCampaign: AutoTrader Do It Big brand campaign scores big with consumers
Since its debut on New Year’s Day, the Do It Big campaign has quickly gained traction, exceeding 7.1 million views across social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok, with over 28 thousand people liking or commenting on it.
In addition, within the first two weeks, the campaign has achieved over 5.3 million views on YouTube.
The campaign also features outdoor advertising in both static and digital formats.
No two drivers the same
Whether it’s a stylish dad balancing family life and street cred, a jet-setting aunty turning heads in a luxurious ride, or a student upgrading their style with a slick hatchback, buying a car is one of the most important decisions consumers make, and finding the perfect match shouldn’t feel like a compromise states the AutoTrader campaign.
The platform’s Do It Big campaign recognises that South Africa’s unique blend of cultures and lifestyles means no two drivers are the same—and neither are their motoring requirements. It taps into this insight as well as current economic conditions.
2025 a better year
According to an Ipsos 2025 Predictions Survey, 84% of South Africans believe 2025 will be a better year than 2024.
Things looked up as the tail end of 2024 saw reduced interest rates and some drop in petrol prices - all giving consumers some much-needed financial relief.
On top of that, Mzansi has enjoyed over 300 consecutive days without loadshedding—a milestone worth celebrating!
South Africans' incredible resilience
The latest AutoTrader data highlights a notable uptick in consumer confidence.
During the first two weeks of 2025 (Jan 1 - Jan 14), sessions on the platform increased by +19% compared to the same period in 2024, while vehicle enquiries increased by +12%.
This suggests growing interest among consumers considering or planning to buy a car in the year ahead.
“Falling interest rates and petrol prices are giving South African motorists and consumers plenty to smile about,” says Angelique Lynch, AutoTrader’s marketing director.
“These positive changes boost consumer confidence, making it easier for buyers to get behind the wheel of the car they need with greater financial peace of mind.
“They also empower them to make better financial decisions, including purchasing vehicles that suit their evolving lifestyles," she adds.
“South Africans have shown incredible resilience through tough times, and now they can embrace the opportunities that come with a stronger financial outlook,” says George Mienie, AutoTrader's CEO.
Big for brands
Increases highlight robust interest across various categories in the first two weeks of 2025 compared to last year during the campaign.
On a brand level, Volkswagen emerged as the most searched-for marque among South African consumers during this period, with searches up by +13% year-on-year.
Toyota, in second place, saw a +14% increase in searches, while Ford, ranked fifth, also experienced a +15% growth compared to last year.
Volkswagen has already recorded over 2.4 million ad views, representing a +18% year-on-year rise, while Ford and Toyota also experienced +18% growth.
Premium brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW also grew, with +6% and +11% increases respectively.
Vehicle enquiries also increased. Toyota experienced a +23% rise in enquiries compared to the same period in 2024, followed by Ford, which recorded +18 % growth.
On a model level, the Ford Ranger emerged as a standout, with a +29% year-on-year increase in enquiries from South Africans.
The Volkswagen Polo Vivo followed with growth of +35%.
Credits
Client: AutoTrader
CEO: George Mienie
Marketing Manager: Rob Diering
Marketing Director: Angelique Lynch
Digital Designer: Dion Mabuza
Digital Content Creator: Kiara Abdie
Motoring Content Producer: Ryno Fourie
Motoring Content Creator: Chad Luchhoff
Motoring Content Creator: Lawrence Minnie
Motoring Content Creator: Tayedza Mbiri
Agency: Retroviral
CEO: Mike Sharman
Creative director: Koketso Masisi
Associate creative director: Kgothatso Maditse
Account manager: Ashleigh Wilson
Marketing director: Pippa Misplon
Production & Crew:
Director – Katlego Baaiste
Executive producer – Liesl Lategan
Producer – Bale M
Post supervisor – Ed van Blerk
Production manager – Relebohile Thianye
Cast coordinator – Hloni Ntsooa
Production assistant – Tristan Robson
Production assistant – Neo Dlukulu
1st AD – Cameryn Clarke
DOP – Jono Kyriakou
Focus puller – Bheki Nsthangase
Loader – Zinathi Maqwazima
DIT/VT - Chris Tilley
VT assistant - Shadrack Mangena
Photographer – Tony Christie
Key gaffer – Dallas Ncala
BB lights – Mpumelelo Manana
Spark - Sabelo Nkosi
Assie lights – Shane Nkwane
Key grip – Gerrit van Zyl
BB grips – Mnqobi Mthetwa
Art director - Wayne Smith
Props master - Jasmine Snaith
Art dept driver - Tiaan Enslin
Driver assistant - Trevor Enslin
Wardrobe stylist – Melissa Maxted-Henderson
Wardrobe assistant – Lesedi Mpotsang
Hair & make-up – Tammi Mbambo
H&M assistant - Monrae
Animal wrangler – Julie Bezuidenhout
AACL inspector – Rulof Jackson
Medic - Neo Maponya
Unit manager Steve Watchorn
Unit assistant – Tshepo Stuurman
Security – Thuso Security
Post Production:
Offline editor - Gareth James
Online editor & VFX - Bradley Glossop @ Fresh VFX
Colourist - Michele Wilson @ Ludus Post Production
Final mix - Nathi Luthango @ Anathi Sound
Cast:
Business Man – Thabo Mfikwe
Rich aunty – Mpho Gumede
Dad - Kohl Nomane
Baby – Tweslo Sefara
Pretty woman -Chloe Tuck