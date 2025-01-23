BehindtheCampaign: AutoTrader Do It Big brand campaign scores big with consumers

Motoring marketplace AutoTrader launched its bold new Do It Big brand campaign, celebrating South African motorists' diverse needs and personalities on the first day of 2025.

AutoTrader launched its Do It Big brand campaign, which celebrates South African motorists' diverse needs and personalities (Image supplied)

Since its debut on New Year’s Day, the Do It Big campaign has quickly gained traction, exceeding 7.1 million views across social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok, with over 28 thousand people liking or commenting on it.

In addition, within the first two weeks, the campaign has achieved over 5.3 million views on YouTube.

The campaign also features outdoor advertising in both static and digital formats.

No two drivers the same

Whether it’s a stylish dad balancing family life and street cred, a jet-setting aunty turning heads in a luxurious ride, or a student upgrading their style with a slick hatchback, buying a car is one of the most important decisions consumers make, and finding the perfect match shouldn’t feel like a compromise states the AutoTrader campaign.

The platform’s Do It Big campaign recognises that South Africa’s unique blend of cultures and lifestyles means no two drivers are the same—and neither are their motoring requirements. It taps into this insight as well as current economic conditions.

2025 a better year

According to an Ipsos 2025 Predictions Survey, 84% of South Africans believe 2025 will be a better year than 2024.

Things looked up as the tail end of 2024 saw reduced interest rates and some drop in petrol prices - all giving consumers some much-needed financial relief.

On top of that, Mzansi has enjoyed over 300 consecutive days without loadshedding—a milestone worth celebrating!

South Africans' incredible resilience

The latest AutoTrader data highlights a notable uptick in consumer confidence.

During the first two weeks of 2025 (Jan 1 - Jan 14), sessions on the platform increased by +19% compared to the same period in 2024, while vehicle enquiries increased by +12%.

This suggests growing interest among consumers considering or planning to buy a car in the year ahead.

“Falling interest rates and petrol prices are giving South African motorists and consumers plenty to smile about,” says Angelique Lynch, AutoTrader’s marketing director.

“These positive changes boost consumer confidence, making it easier for buyers to get behind the wheel of the car they need with greater financial peace of mind.

“They also empower them to make better financial decisions, including purchasing vehicles that suit their evolving lifestyles," she adds.

“South Africans have shown incredible resilience through tough times, and now they can embrace the opportunities that come with a stronger financial outlook,” says George Mienie, AutoTrader's CEO.

AutoTrader's Do It Big campaign has quickly gained traction, and exceeded 7.1 million views across social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok(Image supplied)

Big for brands

Increases highlight robust interest across various categories in the first two weeks of 2025 compared to last year during the campaign.

On a brand level, Volkswagen emerged as the most searched-for marque among South African consumers during this period, with searches up by +13% year-on-year.

Toyota, in second place, saw a +14% increase in searches, while Ford, ranked fifth, also experienced a +15% growth compared to last year.

Volkswagen has already recorded over 2.4 million ad views, representing a +18% year-on-year rise, while Ford and Toyota also experienced +18% growth.

Premium brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW also grew, with +6% and +11% increases respectively.

Vehicle enquiries also increased. Toyota experienced a +23% rise in enquiries compared to the same period in 2024, followed by Ford, which recorded +18 % growth.

On a model level, the Ford Ranger emerged as a standout, with a +29% year-on-year increase in enquiries from South Africans.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo followed with growth of +35%.

Credits

Client: AutoTrader

CEO: George Mienie

Marketing Manager: Rob Diering

Marketing Director: Angelique Lynch

Digital Designer: Dion Mabuza

Digital Content Creator: Kiara Abdie

Motoring Content Producer: Ryno Fourie

Motoring Content Creator: Chad Luchhoff

Motoring Content Creator: Lawrence Minnie

Motoring Content Creator: Tayedza Mbiri

Agency: Retroviral

CEO: Mike Sharman

Creative director: Koketso Masisi

Associate creative director: Kgothatso Maditse

Account manager: Ashleigh Wilson

Marketing director: Pippa Misplon

Production & Crew:

Director – Katlego Baaiste

Executive producer – Liesl Lategan

Producer – Bale M

Post supervisor – Ed van Blerk

Production manager – Relebohile Thianye

Cast coordinator – Hloni Ntsooa

Production assistant – Tristan Robson

Production assistant – Neo Dlukulu

1st AD – Cameryn Clarke

DOP – Jono Kyriakou

Focus puller – Bheki Nsthangase

Loader – Zinathi Maqwazima

DIT/VT - Chris Tilley

VT assistant - Shadrack Mangena

Photographer – Tony Christie

Key gaffer – Dallas Ncala

BB lights – Mpumelelo Manana

Spark - Sabelo Nkosi

Assie lights – Shane Nkwane

Key grip – Gerrit van Zyl

BB grips – Mnqobi Mthetwa

Art director - Wayne Smith

Props master - Jasmine Snaith

Art dept driver - Tiaan Enslin

Driver assistant - Trevor Enslin

Wardrobe stylist – Melissa Maxted-Henderson

Wardrobe assistant – Lesedi Mpotsang

Hair & make-up – Tammi Mbambo

H&M assistant - Monrae

Animal wrangler – Julie Bezuidenhout

AACL inspector – Rulof Jackson

Medic - Neo Maponya

Unit manager Steve Watchorn

Unit assistant – Tshepo Stuurman

Security – Thuso Security

Post Production:

Offline editor - Gareth James

Online editor & VFX - Bradley Glossop @ Fresh VFX

Colourist - Michele Wilson @ Ludus Post Production

Final mix - Nathi Luthango @ Anathi Sound

Cast:

Business Man – Thabo Mfikwe

Rich aunty – Mpho Gumede

Dad - Kohl Nomane

Baby – Tweslo Sefara

Pretty woman -Chloe Tuck