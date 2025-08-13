SA's used car sales show strong growth

Subscribe & Follow
South Africa’s used car market recorded its strongest sales month of 2025 in July, with 33,919 units sold, up 7% year-on-year (YoY) and 9.4% month-on-month (MoM). June saw 31,008 sales, while May recorded 31,741.
On a model level, the Ford Ranger topped the list with 2,025 sales (+6.4% YoY), outselling the Toyota Hilux (1,636) by 389 units. The Volkswagen Polo (1,400), Polo Vivo (1,322) and Toyota Fortuner (815) completed the top five. Smaller, more affordable models saw notable gains; the Hyundai Grand i10 grew 116.7% YoY, and the Suzuki Swift rose 34.5%. Seven of the top 10 most-sold models are built locally.
The average used car price in July was R415,983, with average mileage down to 73,579km from 75,227km a year ago. The cumulative value of sales reached R14.1bn, up 8.67% from June.
Top 10 used car models - July 2025 (units sold)
