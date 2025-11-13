South Africa
Automotive Commercial & Industrial
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comPace Car RentalDunlop Tyres SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA’s used car market surges in October amid resilient consumer confidence

    South Africa’s used car market accelerated in October 2025, posting strong month-on-month and year-on-year growth as buyers continued to prioritise value and reliability.
    13 Nov 2025
    13 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Sales momentum builds into year-end

    According to AutoTrader’s October data, 36,042 used vehicles were sold during the month, a rise of 8.2% from September and 3.1% year-on-year.

    October ranked among the best-performing months of 2025, reflecting sustained consumer confidence in the pre-owned segment.

    Toyota leads, Ford Ranger holds top spot

    Toyota remained the dominant brand, recording 6,266 used sales and accounting for 40% of the top 10 models. Volkswagen followed with 5,209 units, and Ford secured third place with 3,641.

    Hyundai and Suzuki posted the fastest year-on-year growth rates of 33% and 30%, while Mercedes-Benz and Nissan saw declines of 12% and 20%.

    Despite Toyota’s strength, the Ford Ranger retained its position as South Africa’s top-selling used model with 2,035 units sold, ahead of the Toyota Hilux at 1,688.

    The Volkswagen Polo Vivo overtook the Polo for third place, while the Toyota Fortuner rounded out the top five with a 16% year-on-year increase.

    Shift toward smaller, affordable models

    The latest data highlights a sustained shift in consumer preference toward compact hatchbacks and crossovers.

    The Hyundai Grand i10 saw year-on-year sales jump 74%, while the Toyota Corolla Cross rose 38%.

    Luxury sedans such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class continued to fall off the leaderboard, replaced by smaller, more economical options.

    Market value and pricing trends

    The cumulative value of used car sales reached R16.11bn in October, up 16.4% month-on-month and 14.4% year-on-year.

    The average used car price rose to R447,046, while average mileage dropped slightly to 72,726km, indicating growing demand for newer, lower-mileage vehicles.

    Consumer sentiment remains positive

    AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said the market’s resilience reflected “improved consumer confidence and the widening affordability gap between new and pre-owned vehicles.”

    He added that “bakkies and compact hatchbacks remain the go-to choice for value-focused buyers” and that current momentum is expected to continue through the remainder of the year.

    Read more: used car sales, used cars, AutoTrader, used car market
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz