BehindtheCampaign AutoTrader’s snacks, chats and rock n' roll

Mzansi ranks as one of the highest countries in the world in terms of average time spent in a car, with the average South African spending 16 days* commuting to and from work per year and the activities they do in their car range from snacks, chats, rock n’ roll, and even childbirth.

AutoTrader's latest campaign is based on insights on what South Africans do in their cars (Image supplied)

This is according to research by AutoTrader.

"We surveyed 3,500 South Africans to determine new insights into the activities that our customers participate in to keep themselves occupied when they are behind the wheel,” explains George Mienie, CEO at AutoTrader.

The results were nothing short of fascinating:

48.4% used the time to have a deep, meaningful conversation with themselves.

27% cheated on a loved one with a sneaky snack.

Eight (8) percent who indulged in a not suitable for work (NSFW) kind of snack.

34% lived out a popstar fantasy by belting out their favourite tunes.

Only four (4) percent trusted their amateur make-up artistry, on the move.

47 people or 1.3% of respondents, were forced to give birth en route to a hospital.

Our quintessential 'Happy Place'

“Our cars are our quintessential 'Happy Place'. This insight, and human truth, coupled with the research data, inspired our latest campaign and series of ads,” says Mienie.

The first ad has attracted over nine million views and 32,000 engagements on social media alone.

He adds, 'The second went live before the start of the national team's defence of the Rugby Championship.

Angelique Lynch, marketing director of AutoTrader, adds “Whether you're snacking, pouting to apply your make-up, or rocking out in your car, search for your Happy Place on AutoTrader.”

Spoiler: A social post will be released soon on how to build your own bakkuzzi for the Summer season ahead.

(*According to article)

Credits

Agency: Retroviral

CCO: Mike Sharman

MD: Pippa Misplon

CDs: Koketso Masisi, Kgothatso Maditse

AD: Ashleigh Wilson

Production: Spitfire

Director: Katlego Baaitse

EP: Liesl Lategan