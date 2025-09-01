South Africa
Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Montgomery Group AfricaWetpaint AdvertisingHoward AudioTopco MediaAlgoa FMOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comKena OutdoorEverlyticeatbigfishMANGO-OMCTishala CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Howard Events joins forces with Stageworx to present Born to Perform 2025

    Dear friends and colleagues,
    Issued by Howard Audio
    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    Howard Events joins forces with Stageworx to present Born to Perform 2025

    We’re proud to announce that Howard Events is officially co-producing Born To Perform 2025 - a spectacular celebration of youth, creativity and the unstoppable spirit of South African talent!

    Following our sold-out shows at The Teatro (Swingin’ Las Vegas, My Favourite Broadway), this marks a powerful next step in our journey - collaborating with the powerhouse team at Stageworx School of Performing Arts to bring this unforgettable production to life.

    Under the creative direction of Gemma & Matthew Marinus, this show isn’t just about performance - it’s about platforming the next generation.

    Expect original compositions. World-class choreography. Industry alumni sharing the stage with tomorrow’s stars: a cast of 450 young performers.

    Born To Perform 2025: The Future Takes the Stage is more than just a show. It’s a movement. A celebration of youth, creativity, and possibility.

    We are honoured to help bring this vision to life, and to support a platform that inspires our future generation.

    Howard Events joins forces with Stageworx to present Born to Perform 2025

    Let’s champion the future of South African artistry, together.

    See you at the theatre!

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz