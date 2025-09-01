Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Copywriter Cape Town
- Production Coordinator / Assistant Production Manager Johannesburg
- Shop Fit and Production Manager Johannesburg
- Mid to Senior CAD Designer Johannesburg
- Senior Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Large Format Print Operator Johannesburg
Howard Events joins forces with Stageworx to present Born to Perform 2025
We’re proud to announce that Howard Events is officially co-producing Born To Perform 2025 - a spectacular celebration of youth, creativity and the unstoppable spirit of South African talent!
Following our sold-out shows at The Teatro (Swingin’ Las Vegas, My Favourite Broadway), this marks a powerful next step in our journey - collaborating with the powerhouse team at Stageworx School of Performing Arts to bring this unforgettable production to life.
Under the creative direction of Gemma & Matthew Marinus, this show isn’t just about performance - it’s about platforming the next generation.
Expect original compositions. World-class choreography. Industry alumni sharing the stage with tomorrow’s stars: a cast of 450 young performers.
Born To Perform 2025: The Future Takes the Stage is more than just a show. It’s a movement. A celebration of youth, creativity, and possibility.
We are honoured to help bring this vision to life, and to support a platform that inspires our future generation.
Let’s champion the future of South African artistry, together.
See you at the theatre!
- Howard Events joins forces with Stageworx to present Born to Perform 202501 Sep 11:49
- Jonathan Roxmouth: My Favourite Broadway final weekend31 Jul 12:13
- Jonathan Roxmouth is back on home ground, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal08 Jul 12:10
- Celebrating excellence in sound23 Apr 12:19
- What does South Africa sound like? Behind the scenes for SA Tourism14 Apr 13:30