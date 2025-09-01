Howard Events joins forces with Stageworx to present Born to Perform 2025

Dear friends and colleagues,

We’re proud to announce that Howard Events is officially co-producing Born To Perform 2025 - a spectacular celebration of youth, creativity and the unstoppable spirit of South African talent!

Following our sold-out shows at The Teatro (Swingin’ Las Vegas, My Favourite Broadway), this marks a powerful next step in our journey - collaborating with the powerhouse team at Stageworx School of Performing Arts to bring this unforgettable production to life.

Under the creative direction of Gemma & Matthew Marinus , this show isn’t just about performance - it’s about platforming the next generation.

Expect original compositions. World-class choreography. Industry alumni sharing the stage with tomorrow’s stars: a cast of 450 young performers.

Born To Perform 2025: The Future Takes the Stage is more than just a show. It’s a movement. A celebration of youth, creativity, and possibility.

We are honoured to help bring this vision to life, and to support a platform that inspires our future generation.

Let’s champion the future of South African artistry, together.

See you at the theatre!



