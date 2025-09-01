Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town 2025 wraps - Spotlight shifts to Johannesburg nationals

The Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneurship Development Series 2025 lit up the Mother City with powerful stories, bold pitches, and impactful connections that celebrated women entrepreneurs driving change in South Africa.

As a longstanding partner to entrepreneurs across South Africa, Standard Bank continues to invest in platforms that amplify the voices of women founders and connect them with opportunities for growth.

The event kicked off with a keynote address from Honourable Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, Deputy Minister of women, youth, and persons with disabilities, who highlighted the importance of creating enabling ecosystems for women entrepreneurs to thrive.

Highlights included an address from Qaanitah Dollie, head of provincial enterprise banking at Standard Bank , as well as a fireside chat with Rushda Moosajee , fitness entrepreneur and founder of RushTush. Alexandra Kotchoubei, marketing manager at Topco Media , welcomed attendees with an empowering call to action for women to #RiseAboveTheNoise and lead.

Our formidable judging panel included:

Nqobile Nzuza , provincial head, Enterprise Banking, Western Cape, Standard Bank



, provincial head, Enterprise Banking, Western Cape, Standard Bank Ralf Fletcher , CEO, Topco Media



, CEO, Topco Media Thandi Kunene , corporate affairs lead, L'Oreal



, corporate affairs lead, L'Oreal Dr. Miskyah Toth , CEO, Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS)



, CEO, Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) Germinah Nyikana , HR executive, Clicks Group

After a round of dynamic business pitches from Cape Town's top 9 finalists, Tina Long, founder of Home Bao , emerged as the winner of the regional EmpowHER Cape Town 2025 . Her passion, innovation, and entrepreneurial vision secured her place as the city's representative in this nationwide journey.

Tina will now represent Cape Town at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards this December, where she will compete alongside Gauteng winner Khabonina Mnguni, founder of Zibangwenya Supplies T/A ZS Uniforms, and KwaZulu-Natal winner Nokwanda Dlamini, founder of Ozel Group , for the prestigious title of Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 and a R100,000 cash prize , courtesy of Topco Media in partnership with Standard Bank.

Fittingly hosted in Women's Month by Topco Media in partnership with Standard Bank, the final regional leg of this nationwide series brought together dynamic leaders, inspiring speakers, and Cape Town's top innovators in a day designed to accelerate women entrepreneurs.

“At Standard Bank, we are committed to enabling women entrepreneurs to start, manage and grow their businesses with confidence. Platforms such as EmpowHER are critical in creating visibility for female founders, connecting them with networks and capital and ensuring their ideas are given the opportunity to thrive. We are proud to walk alongside these inspiring women as they rise above the noise and take their rightful place in shaping South Africa's economic future.” Adds Simone Cooper, head of business and commercial banking at Standard Bank South Africa .

In addition to the recognition, all finalists gained direct access to mentorship, networking with potential investors, and greater visibility to corporate partners. These tangible opportunities ensure that EmpowHER acts as a launchpad for long term growth, not just a competition.

With Cape Town's chapter of the series now concluded, the spotlight shifts to Johannesburg, the next stop in South Africa's biggest platform for women entrepreneurs to pitch, connect, and thrive.

From Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal to Cape Town, the EmpowHER series has once again showcased the innovation, resilience, and leadership of women entrepreneurs shaping Africa's future.

“The Cape Town leg of the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Conference was a powerful reminder of the talent, innovation, and resilience that women entrepreneurs bring to the table. It was an honour to serve as a judge for the Pitching Den and witness first-hand the passion and determination of South Africa’s rising business leaders. These women are not just building businesses, they are reshaping our economic landscape. At Topco Media, we are proud to produce a platform that not only champions the growth of women entrepreneurs but amplifies their impact across industries and communities.” Ralf Fletcher, CEO, Topco Media

Together with Standard Bank, Topco Media is proud to continue to build this movement - and we can't wait to see it all culminate at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards on 2 December 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre - Ballroom, Johannesburg.

Interested in joining the journey or partnering with us?

