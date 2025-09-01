Algoa FM publishes cancer podcast series

Algoa FM is publishing a seven-part series on cancer, as part of the education campaign for the 2025 Algoa FM Big Walk presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa.

Discussing lifestyle choices and cancer are dietitian Mary-Anne Victor, series presenter Carol-Ann Kelleher, and bio kineticist Chad Durrheim.

“The series, hosted by Carol-Anne Kelleher, deals with a range of challenges faced by those affected by cancer, who include people living with the disease and their families, friends, and work colleagues,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

The episodes will be released weekly starting on Wednesday, 3 September, on the Algoa FM website in the run-up to the 2025 Big Walk, which takes place on Saturday, October 25, in Gqeberha, East London and George.

This year’s beneficiaries are Siyavuka for Kids, Reach for Recovery, and Project Flamingo.

Episode one sets the scene with a discussion on the different types of cancer, the risk factors, the importance of early detection, and screening methods.

Understanding the basics of cancer are social worker and cancer survivor Carren Brandt, presenter Carol-Ann Kelleher, and oncologist Dr Cathy Walton.

Episode two deals with lifestyle choices, prevention, and taking control when diagnosed with cancer.

Following on this, episode three, talks about navigating the emotional and physical challenges, the importance of a support system, and resources for patients and families.

The next episode deals with research and breakthroughs being made in the treatment of cancer.

Episode five will provide hope for those affected by cancer, as it features the inspirational personal stories of survivors.

In episode six, Siyavuka for Kids, Project Flamingo, and Reach for Recovery, tell listeners about the support they provide to cancer patients.

Episode seven is a focus on screening with Bayradiology.

“The podcasts will provide year-round support and information to those affected by cancer and the series will be expanded during future Big Walk campaigns, says Jay.

“Out objective is to connect anyone affected by cancer with authoritative information and sources of support. Cancer can be beaten when we fight it together,” he says.

Entry details for the 2025 Big Walk for Cancer are on the Algoa FM website.



