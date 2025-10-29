Why Algoa FM’s Feel Good Summer is good for business

Remember those family holidays to the coast? When the living was easy? The long summer days spent on Hobie Beach, catching a wave in J-Bay or enjoying a sunset at Sards from the top of a sand dune?

Dennis Karantges, sales manager at Algoa FM

And who can forget hanging out with the beautiful people in Plett, or taking a long walk along Nahoon Beach in East London, and all the fun and games at Diaz Beach in Mossel Bay?

Summer is a special time in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route. It is a time when many locals hit the beaches, visit family or vacation at their favourite resorts. Wherever you find braaivleis, fun, sunny skies and sunscreen, you can be sure Algoa FM will be invited along for the ride.

As Mio Khondleka, Algoa FM’s programming manager puts it: “There is a unique rhythm that arrives every year around this time, what I like to call ‘the festive crunch.’ It is that time where the holiday pace picks up, the events multiply, and every day feels like both a celebration and a sprint. Across Algoa Country, schools are closing, the roads are filling, and the coast comes alive as holidaymakers arrive from all over South Africa. For those of us in radio, this is when everything shifts.

“Listener habits change completely. People are no longer in their workday routines, they are driving between destinations, spending lazy mornings at home, or listening on the beach. Our core audiences are still with us, but we also welcome new and returning listeners, some tuning in for the first time, others reconnecting with the station they grew up with.”

This gives Algoa FM’s on-air team the opportunity to engage more intimately with their listeners, which in turn creates opportunities for brands to get their summer groove on. And what better place to do that than along the Indian Ocean coast this holiday season?

Summer creates such a unique opportunity to turn brands on and sales volumes up in a region where the radio station enjoys strong engagement and loyalty. Algoa FM’s power to move people and lift the intensity of promotional campaigns and activations, speaks directly to the opportunity a Feel Good Summer campaign can deliver.

“Algoa FM is the perfect vehicle of delivery for brand recall and sampling in this market. Integrating the power of our on-air, digital and activation products makes for a compelling Feel Good Summer campaign,” says Algoa FM sales manager, Dennis Karantges. “There is no better time to connect your brand with your target market than when they are in holiday mode.”

To find out more about Algoa FM’s Feel Good Summer opportunities contact: United Stations: az.oc.snoitatsdetinu@anilem | Algoa FM: az.oc.mfaogla@k.sinned | www.algoafm.co.za | +27 41 505 9497



