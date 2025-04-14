Entries open for 2025 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa

Entries are open for the Eastern Cape’s biggest mass participation family charity event, the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa.

Yiota Kieck (Siyavuka for Kids), Alfie Jay, Lou Stone (Project Flamingo) and Rozanne Day (Reach for Recovery) at the launch of the 2025 Big Walk for Cancer.

The theme for the 27th annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, is to connect. “Every step by entrants and every Rand raised, is connected to our beneficiaries and those affected by cancer,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer is so close to the hearts of Algoa Country’s people because of the connection it creates between the many thousands of people who are affected by cancer, as people living with it, as survivors, and as family, friends, and colleagues,” he adds.

This year the event beneficiaries are Siyavuka for Kids, Project Flamingo, and Reach for Recovery.

“Isuzu Motors South Africa is honoured to be associated with Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer as the presenting partner,” says Celestin Ndhlovu, executive vice president of corporate services at Isuzu.

Algoa FM presenters Lee Duru, Carly Fields and Kea Zawadi at the launch of the 2025 Big Walk for Cancer.

“Our collaboration with Algoa FM demonstrates our commitment to create shared value and driving meaningful impact within our communities.

“The Big Walk presents us with an opportunity to act, celebrate, raise awareness of health and wellness and support all those affect by cancer,” he says.

“We believe that healing begins with connection—connection to care, community, and courage,” says Yiota Kieck, Siyavuka for Kids board member and head of the executive committee.

“This event not only celebrates health and resilience but also mirrors our daily mission: to stand beside children and families affected by paediatric cancer and blood disorders at the Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha,” she adds.

“This is an opportunity for the Eastern Cape community to send a message to our little fighters: You are not alone, says Kieck.

Lou Stone, chief operating officer of Project Flamingo, reinforced the connection.

“When we connect with an event like the Algoa FM Big Walk, we join hands to amplify a message that says: As survivors, and families of survivors, as supporters, and as a community - together we Make Room for Her.

“Not only on the waiting lists, but in our conversations and in how we advocate for dignified care.”

She says the “Make Room for Her” campaign is Project Flamingo’s urgent, action-driven response to bring timely, dignified treatment to breast cancer patients in the public health sector of South Africa who face numerous hurdles to access treatment.

Stephné Jacobs, chairlady of Reach for Recovery, adds "When we walk together, no one walks alone.

“Every stride you make helps Reach for Recovery connect, comfort, and uplift women navigating their toughest journeys.”

“This is more than a walk — it’s a movement of heart. With every footstep, you're helping to ensure no woman faces breast cancer alone. Your presence sends a powerful message of solidarity, strength, and shared hope,” she adds.

“Walk with us. Stand with us. Because together, we are stronger,” says Jay.

Last year’s event made history with a record 15,500 supporters, and this year looks to break that record.

The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer is an opportunity to connect with your family, friends and colleagues - to walk in honour of those who’ve battled cancer and in memory of those lost. It is a celebration of courage, determination, and hope for those affected by cancer.

“Walk, unite and fight with us by joining the 27th Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer which will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The start points for the mass walks are in Gqeberha, East London, and George, and with virtual participation nationwide,” he adds.

Entries are now open on www.algoafm.co.za.



