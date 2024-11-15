Beneficiaries selected for 2025 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa

Three nonprofit organisations serving the Eastern Cape and Garden Route have been selected as beneficiaries of the 2025 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa.

The Gqeberha start of the 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer

The main beneficiary is Siyavuka for Kids as well as Reach for Recovery, and Project Flamingo.

“It is moving to see the depth and extent of support for those affected by cancer in the Eastern Cape as reflected in the work being done by the non-governmental organisations that responded to the call for beneficiaries in 2025,” says Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer.

“The beneficiaries were selected for the range of support they provide – Siyavuka for Kids for their support of the PE Provincial Hospital’s paediatric oncology and haematology unit, Reach for Recovery for the hands-on practical and psychological help they give to women recovering from breast surgery, and the Flamingo Foundation which complements the public healthcare system by providing urgent surgeries, radiography, echocardiography, psychological, and diagnostic services.

“As a centre of excellence for children with cancer and other haematological illnesses, we serve many young patients from marginalised communities who rely on state care,” says Dr Johanni Vermeulen, clinical head of M3 Paediatric Oncology/Haematology Unit at Provincial Hospital and chairperson of Siyavuka for Kids.

“While we receive government funding, it simply isn’t enough to provide all the critical equipment and consumables our children need. Algoa FM’s support through the Big Walk will help us close that gap - giving us access to items like specialised nausea medication that makes a world of difference to children undergoing chemotherapy, and cleaning equipment that helps prevent life-threatening infections.”

Reach for Recovery board chairperson and breast cancer survivor, Stephné Jacobs, has a message for participants: “Every stride you make helps Reach for Recovery connect, comfort, and uplift women navigating their toughest journeys.

“This is more than a walk - it’s a movement of heart. With every footstep, you're helping to ensure no woman faces breast cancer alone. Your presence sends a powerful message of solidarity, strength, and shared hope”.

"The support from the Algoa FM Big Walk, through the generous contributions of both walkers and sponsors, will directly empower Project Flamingo to restore the dignity of our breast cancer patients across the province,” says Dr Liana Roodt, CEO of Project Flamingo.

“These funds could help us improve cancer care infrastructure in oncology units at select hospitals, ensuring that every woman in the public healthcare system receives the standard of care she deserves”.

The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer takes place in Gqeberha, George, and East London on Saturday, 25 October.

Entries open on Friday, 8 August.



