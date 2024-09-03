Radio personality Damian Schmidt returns 'home' to join Algoa FM

After cutting his broadcasting teeth on community radio in Nelson Mandela Bay and then spending 10 years honing his craft in Johannesburg, Damian Schmidt will be hosting Saturday and Sunday lunch between 12 and 3 on Algoa FM starting Saturday, 7 June.

Radio personality, Damian Schmidt, Algoa FM

“I am coming home to be near my family and for a change of pace. Johannesburg has been a big learning curve, and I will be bringing that expertise back to the Eastern Cape,” he says.

Schmidt, who has interviewed many of the country’s top artists, as well as international stars during his time on Mix 93.8 FM, plans to have regular interviews with musicians on his lunchtime show. “Much of my career has been built around the interviews with artists and I would like to put the spotlight on more of them.”

In 2015, he was nominated for Best Afternoon Drive Presenter in the MTN Radio Awards and for Best Daytime Show in the 2023 Telkom Radio Awards.

“We are really excited to welcome Damian to the team,” says Algoa FM programme manager Mio Khondleka. “As someone from Algoa country, it's wonderful to have him back in the area. His addition strengthens our line-up, and at Algoa FM, we are always looking to improve our offering and create that feel-good connection that listeners have come to know and love.

“We look forward to seeing him grow and develop as a voice on the team, and we're also looking forward to what he'll be serving-up on Weekend Lunch!”

Roch-Lè Bloem, who has been hosting the Saturday lunchtime show, will take over Sunday evenings between 7pm and 10pm.

For Schmidt, who will continue working as a voice-over artist and MC, one of the biggest attractions will be “no longer ... needing a GPS to get around town”.



