Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickVicinity MediaDoubleShiftHelmTDMCVarsity VibeKantarHOT 102.7FMBurger KingYehBaby Marketing CreativesBroad MediaRand ShowUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    Roland Gaspar hands afternoon Drive Show mic to Sam Ludidi

    Issued by Algoa FM
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Radio and television personality Sam Ludidi, who has been presenting the Sunday lunchtime programme on Algoa FM for the past year, will be taking over the afternoon Drive Show mic from Roland Gaspar in May.
    Sam Ludidi, Algoa FM
    Sam Ludidi, Algoa FM

    Gaspar has chosen to leave the show and pursue a dream of online content generation.

    “Sam is a big hit, not just with the former Springboks who often join him in studio ahead of and during televised rugby matches, but also with the SuperSport audiences, and I have no doubt that the same will be true for Algoa FM’s listeners once he settles in,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

    “It is an absolute privilege to be offered the Drive Show,” says Ludidi, who is in the process of relocating from East London to Nelson Mandela Bay. “I know that people say this a lot, but it could not be truer for me. If you were to tell 15-year-old Sam that this is where he would be today, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. It is an opportunity that I thoroughly look forward to immersing myself into and look forward to the new friendships, networks, and connections that lie ahead."

    “Along with that, I can’t wait to be a part of Algoa country’s everyday life during the week, and having listeners become a part of mine,” says Ludidi, who will continue to anchor and present for SuperSport.

    Gaspar’s decade-long career with Algoa FM includes the hosting of Hitmobiles and eight as Afternoon Drive host. “The time has come for me to pursue a new chapter in my creative journey. My cousin's return from 20 years in the USA gave us the opportunity to reconnect and combine our technical and creative skills to pursue a joint-dream of online content creation,” he says. “With many of the shoots being on locations outside of Gqeberha, it will not be possible for me to present Algoa FM's Afternoon Drive and handle the required travel schedule.

    “The good news is that I will not be parting ways with Algoa FM and will thus be able to stay connected with listeners via Hitmobiles, stand-ins, voice-overs, and the opportunities that will arise to share the craziness from various locations as we film. I can't wait to announce the details and launch the online show, which will begin pre-production from 1 May,” he says.

    Read more: Algoa FM, Alfie Jay, Roland Gaspar, Sam Ludidi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Algoa FM
    Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz