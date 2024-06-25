Roland Gaspar hands afternoon Drive Show mic to Sam Ludidi

Radio and television personality Sam Ludidi, who has been presenting the Sunday lunchtime programme on Algoa FM for the past year, will be taking over the afternoon Drive Show mic from Roland Gaspar in May.

Gaspar has chosen to leave the show and pursue a dream of online content generation.

“Sam is a big hit, not just with the former Springboks who often join him in studio ahead of and during televised rugby matches, but also with the SuperSport audiences, and I have no doubt that the same will be true for Algoa FM’s listeners once he settles in,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“It is an absolute privilege to be offered the Drive Show,” says Ludidi, who is in the process of relocating from East London to Nelson Mandela Bay. “I know that people say this a lot, but it could not be truer for me. If you were to tell 15-year-old Sam that this is where he would be today, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. It is an opportunity that I thoroughly look forward to immersing myself into and look forward to the new friendships, networks, and connections that lie ahead."

“Along with that, I can’t wait to be a part of Algoa country’s everyday life during the week, and having listeners become a part of mine,” says Ludidi, who will continue to anchor and present for SuperSport.

Gaspar’s decade-long career with Algoa FM includes the hosting of Hitmobiles and eight as Afternoon Drive host. “The time has come for me to pursue a new chapter in my creative journey. My cousin's return from 20 years in the USA gave us the opportunity to reconnect and combine our technical and creative skills to pursue a joint-dream of online content creation,” he says. “With many of the shoots being on locations outside of Gqeberha, it will not be possible for me to present Algoa FM's Afternoon Drive and handle the required travel schedule.

“The good news is that I will not be parting ways with Algoa FM and will thus be able to stay connected with listeners via Hitmobiles, stand-ins, voice-overs, and the opportunities that will arise to share the craziness from various locations as we film. I can't wait to announce the details and launch the online show, which will begin pre-production from 1 May,” he says.



