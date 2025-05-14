Beneficiaries selected for the 2025 Algoa Cares Charity Golf Days

Non-profit organisations supporting both young and old have been selected for the annual Algoa FM Charity Golf Days held in George, Gqeberha, and East London.

The Association for Dementia and Alzheimer’s of South Africa (ADASA), will be able to expand the support it provides to people suffering from dementia and their families through funds that will be raised at the annual Algoa FM Charity Golf Day in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday, 12 June at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club.

With over 100 types of dementia, the disease affects people of all ages, and not only the elderly, says Dr Heather Rauch, regional manager of ADASA Eastern Cape.

Next, the hills around George and surrounds will come alive with more music through the selection of Song vir Nonna as the beneficiary of the Algoa FM Charity Golf Day to be hosted at the George Golf Club on Thursday, 14 August.

Funds raised at the golf day will go towards purchasing recording equipment to capture the songs penned by youngsters aged eight to 18, as well as a public address system for the concerts presented by the students, according to founder Regard Grobler.

In East London, funds will be raised for the Berea Gardens Retirement Foundation at the East London Golf Club on Friday, 25 July.

“Government support for social pensioners, other than the SASSA grant, is minimal and our care for social pensioners would not be possible without the generosity of sponsors, volunteers, and supporters,” Claire Neithercut, manager of the Berea Gardens Residence and Service Centre.

“All three organisations do amazing work in the communities they serve and we call on businesses and golfers in their regions to provide as much support as possible,” says Algoa FM marketing manager, Lesley Geyer. “Plus the Algoa FM Charity Golf days are renowned for the element of fun the station adds to them. This year the theme is Safari, which allows everyone at the golf day to go wild,” she says.

More details about the golf days for sponsors and players is available on the Algoa FM website.



