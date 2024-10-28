Radio moves people through integrated platforms

Radio has been particularly successful in connecting customers with advertisers by integrating digital tools such as streaming, podcasts, and social media with traditional programming.

"These tools enhance engagement and ensure sustainability of the platform by moving listeners to respond to advertiser messages," says Algoa FM social media coordinator Siphokazi Peter.

“When I started 35 years ago, radio was something that stood on top of your fridge, in the lounge, or lived in the dashboard of your car,” adds Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay. “Listeners today are platform agnostic in that they can stream Algoa FM through multiple platforms, or just listen to us on their tried and tested free to air FM radios.”

This convergence of communication platforms is reflected in the movement of people to Algoa FM’s website, which experiences around 3,3 million views a month, from over 790,000 users. It mirrors the average reach of an Algoa FM Facebook post of 760,000, and 314,000 for Instagram. Its X, TikTok, and LinkedIn audiences are also growing.

According to BrandMapp, Algoa FM’s radio listenership stands at about 645,000, primarily in its broadcast footprint which stretches from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and through the Karoo, and extends nationally as well as internationally through streaming and DSTV channel 837. Some 82% are in the SEM 6 to 10 group, who are digitally connected.

“Digital advances have reshaped the broadcasting industry – and radio in particular – over the past 20 years,” says Peter. “The way in which audiences engage with content, and broadcasters connect with their listeners, has completely transformed. Up to the early 2000s, listeners could only imagine what their favourite radio hosts looked like. Stations needed marketing materials such as calendars featuring presenters and signed photographs to put a face to the voice.

“Now, presenter profiles, show schedules, and live streams are a quick online search away, which makes radio more accessible than ever,” she adds.

A compelling short burst theatre-of-the-mind mechanic that immersed listeners in a fun and interactive game tied to the Jimny 5-door experience was used to create awareness of the new model in a cluttered automotive market. The fully integrated, audio-driven radio campaign supported by digital channels, encouraged listeners to choose one of the five doors as an entry point to win cash prizes. It delivered over 112,000 entries in five days, with a record- breaking 36,582 entries on the final day alone.

"Listeners were all in – the sound design made them feel like they were right there with the Jimny. It was fun, immersive, and massively effective," commented radio host Roland Gaspar, who at the time, hosted the campaign on the Drive Show. Another successful burst campaign was a two-day drive by Checkers to support its Xtra Xtra Weekend – Orange is the New Black promotion.” The combination of hourly competitions and support through digital platforms garnered over 111,000 entries in just two days.

“These successes have established Algoa FM as a go-to platform for short-burst, high-impact campaigns,” says Algoa FM sales manager Dennis Karantges. “Algoa FM, which was an early adopter of online channels while building on its traditional strengths, is among the leading media platforms in the country in terms of delivering integrated multi-channel campaigns that move people to produce measurable results.”



